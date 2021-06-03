Sports
Ravens’ Steve Bisciotti Donates $4 Million to Maryland HBCUs to Create Ozzie Newsome Scholarship Program – CBS Baltimore
(WJZ) – The Ravens announced Thursday that owner Stephen Bisciotti and his wife Renee are making a $4 million donation to Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to establish a scholarship fund that recognizes former general manager Ozzie Newsome. Dubbed the Ozzie Newsome Scholarship Program, the scholarships go to Baltimore City public school graduates pursuing an HBCU in Maryland.
“Ozzie Newsome’s brilliance extends far beyond his praise as a player and executive,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “Throughout his life, Ozzie has inspired and uplifted everyone around him with his leadership, humility and determination. We hope Ozzie’s example will inspire all Newsome scholars.”
The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation honors Ozzie Newsome with a $4 million gift in his name to Marylands HBCUs.
The donation will establish the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program, which funds scholarships for Baltimore City public school graduates.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 3, 2021
Newsome became the NFL’s first black general manager when he took charge of the new franchise in 2002 told the team’s website that he is “honoured” to have been recognized in this way by the Bisciottis.
“I am humbled and honored that Steve and Renee Bisciotti have chosen to associate my name with this hugely important scholarship,” Newsome said. “This program will give many local graduates the opportunity to further their education and in turn will equip them with the necessary tools to make a meaningful impact in the Baltimore community and beyond. These students will continue their education through Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities, which is especially important to me. I look forward to seeing the progress made through this scholarship program.”
According to ESPN, Bisciotti’s inspiration for starting the scholarship program came after he saw that the state’s four HBCUs have a $577 million settlement with the state, ending a 15-year lawsuit over underfunding. The $4 million donation will be divided equally among the state’s four HBCUs: Bowie State, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
The program will have each of those four schools elect five city school graduates who will be named Ozzie Newsome Scholars as part of the incoming freshman classes.
