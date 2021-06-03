Floyd Mayweather would ‘definitely’ rematch Conor McGregor in boxing: ‘He’s easy’





Floyd Mayweather would like to make it clear that he has retired from boxing professionally, but not as an entertainer. That’s the approach he’s taking for his Sunday exhibition fight with YouTube star Logan Paul, and it’s the direction he’s charting for the next few years of his life, including a possible rematch with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of their August 2017 clash, the last advantage of Mayweather’s career and the win that lifted his career mark to 50-0. McGregor was competitive, although Mayweather was clearly in control of the fight before the break. After a lengthy pre-fight media tour with the men exchanging profane insults, especially on McGregor’s side, the fighters appeared to be making up for it in the post-fight ring, sharing a hug and seemingly burying the axe. Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told Showtime Sports’ Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas during the media day event for Mayweather vs. Paul that McGregor recently turned up the trash again and could easily lead to a rematch. “He talked a lot of crap,” Ellerbe said. “Listen, what I’m saying to Conor is that if you listen, you can get that too. Sure. Because that’s very personal. I think about everything when they left the ring and hugged and everything, but things are kind of like now different.” Later in the event, Campbell and Thomas Mayweather also inquired about the possibility of a rematch. “Absolutely,” Mayweather said. “He’s easy.” Mayweather broke his current outlook on life by saying, “The boxing was the mashed potatoes. I think these guys are the gravy now. It’s fun.” That means exhibition fights against social media stars and rematches with UFC stars, fights where he is expected to dominate, but still make a lot of money. “Even if I made $50 million, that’s not bad for a guy who’s retired,” Mayweather said. Many expected that Mayweather’s fight with Logan Paul would be followed by a fight with Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, who many consider to be the best boxer in the Paul family. Jake is 3-0 as a pro, beating out a fellow social media star, a former NBA player and a former MMA champion. He is next to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after signing a deal with Showtime, which has also served as the home base for Mayweather’s most recent fights. According to Ellerbe, that fight has yet to be thrown to the boxing great. “Anything is possible,” Ellerbe said. “However, we haven’t had any discussion about Jake Paul yet. I’m just being honest. We haven’t had any discussion about him.”







