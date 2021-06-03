Union Omaha’s Abdul Osumanu allegedly scammed two $200,000 people into online romance schemes





Union Omaha defender Abdul Osumanu has been indicted on federal charges related to a pair of internet novels alleging that he and another defendant defrauded two people of more than $200,000. The Omaha World-Herald was the first to report the news. – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only) The charges against Osumanu and co-defendant Banabas Ganidekam include two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire transfer fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of receiving stolen money. According to court documents, the plan was for Osumanu and Ganidekam to “enrich themselves by falsely entering into relationships with the victims through online scams and thereby have the victims send money to individuals who work with the defendants and to accounts held by the accused.” defendants are managed.” The indictment states that the money to be forfeited in connection with the case is at least $24,882 for Osumanu and at least $189,404 for Ganidekam. The Justice Department for the Southern District of West Virginia said in a press release that the charges are part of a broader investigation that has accused nine people of defrauding at least 200 victims of more than $2.5 million. Osumanu played collegiately at Marshall University from 2017 to 2019. During that time, he also played for three teams in USL League Two, the de facto fourth division of American football. He signed with USL League One side Union Omaha in March and had played in each of the team’s first give games. “Last Thursday afternoon, Union Omaha became aware of an ongoing legal process involving one of our players,” Union Omaha wrote in a statement on Twitter. “We are currently gathering information and are fully cooperating with the authorities.” A club spokesperson confirmed that Osumanu has been suspended from all club activities. According to the unsealed indictment, Osumanu and Ganidekam were alleged to have been involved in two scams, which adopted a similar pattern. A fake online profile would be created and an online relationship would be built over a whopping eight to ten months, after which the victim would be asked for money. Requests to meet in person or via video chat will be declined. Initially, beginning in 2017, an Indiana victim was asked for small amounts, usually around $200, in the form of cash or gift cards. The victim was then asked to help pay inheritance taxes on gold bars inherited according to the fake profile. These requests for money amounted to $10,000. In the second case, in which an online relationship with a California woman began in January 2020, the victim was asked to help fund an investment opportunity that required a $46,000 upfront payment. The amount was paid to Ganidekam, with Osumanu getting a share. The woman then paid extra money when she was told that the fees had increased.

