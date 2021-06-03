Devon Conway breaks Sourav Ganguly’s 25-year record on debut | debut Cricket News







With his opening day performance, the South African-born 29-year-old became the sixth cricketer to hit a hundred on his debut at the iconic venue. LONDON: New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has broken former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s 25-year record of registering the highest Test score on debut at Lord’s when he went past the stylish left-hander 131 in the first Test against England.Conway, who is also a left-handed batsman, went unbeaten at 136 as New Zealand finished the first day at a solid 246 for threeWith his opening day performance, the South African-born 29-year-old became the sixth cricketer to hit a hundred on his debut at the iconic venue. Ganguly, who is now the BCCI president, had scored 131 on his test debut in what has been referred to as the mecca of cricket in 1996.

Interestingly, both Conway and Ganguly share their birthday — July 8 — but they’ve been separated for nearly 20 years.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of the day, Conway said: “I’ve got some time to let that sink in. The job isn’t done yet, but I’m very happy.

“I had a chat with (skipper) Kane (Williamson) a few days ago and asked him what it feels like to go on that honor board; the first thing he said to me was, now you’re on it, boy.”

With his century, Conway became only the third non-English batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s.

Australian batsman Harry Graham had scored 107 against England on his Test debut in 1893.

Debutant Conway reached the three-digit mark in style, beating fast-medium bowler Ollie Robinson for a six in the 61st left of the innings.

Conway hit 16 fours and faced 240 balls during his stay at center.







