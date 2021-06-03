Season finale: what Guerin and Evason had to say

In terms of bowing to what the 2020-21 campaign was, both Evason and Guerin commented on what they liked and what they hope for the future as the off-season kicks off.

That move towards normalcy is the first of many hopes this summer and towards the start of the 2021-22 season, and a full 82-game season in which old division rivalry has been restored.

ST. PAUL — For the first time in over a year, Wild coach Dean Evason and General Manager Bill Guerin met the Twin Cities media in person on Thursday morning, which is arguably the most prominent, notable development to emerge from the session.

In a normal off-season—something the Wild hasn’t experienced in a few years—the team would spend more than a month implementing its off-season plans. We were supposed to have the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL Draft, and the unlimited free choice start on July 1.

All those dates have been postponed due to the late start of the season.

Video: Season Closing: Dean Evason

With the Wild removed from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing seven games to the Vegas Golden Knights, Guerin’s attention is focused on redrawing his limited free agents, which include Kirill Kaprisov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala, and decide what he wants to do with his unlimited free agents, a list that includes: Nick Bonino, Ian Cole, Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Johansson.

But there are other complications.

The Seattle Expansion Draft, set for July 21, is likely to prevent the Wild from re-signing any of its UFAs before reaching Free Instance, as signing it would force the Wild to either protect that player or expose them to the Seattle crack.

Judd Brackett and his team of amateur scouts have worked hard in a very unusual year to prepare for the NHL Draft, where the Wild will be busy.

The first round takes place on July 23 and Minnesota has two picks in the opening round. Rounds 2-7 take place the following day, and as of now, the Wild has nine picks in total, the most it has had in a single version in the seven-round era that began in 2005, and it’s the most since the had 11 selections in the 2004 draft, which was nine rounds.

Of course, Guerin can choose to use those choices as capital to move up the ranks in design, in trades for incumbent veterans or he can just use them as they were designed – to replenish a prospect cabinet that has persisted over the years. improve .

Video: Season Closing: Bill Guerin

Free Agency kicks off on July 28, and the Wild has over $22 million in salary caps, but that doesn’t count new contracts for Kaprizov, Fiala or Eriksson Ek, a trio likely to take up much of that space.

Once the calendar flips to August, things are expected to calm down for Guerin and his staff… but that will be short-lived as the training camp and pre-season are expected to begin in mid to late September.

Here are some highlights from Thursday’s media session:

Bill Guerin

On where to start with the amount of work to be done in a short off-season:

“We’ve already started. I mean, we’re already starting to plan. These things don’t just come at the end of the season. We’ve planned for every man. Every man who needs a contract, we planned. We planned it for a few years and what our cap will look like and who fits where, who gets what, all those things, so it’s just a matter of getting the process started with the players’ agents and hopefully getting things done sooner rather than later.”

On his top off-season priorities:

“The biggest priority is signing Kaprizov, signing Ek and signing Fiala.”

On the mid-market upgrade this summer:

“How do you go about that? You call a lot and see what’s available, who’s available and if you’re willing to go down certain paths. Do we have to do something? No, we don’t have to. I think we can do this years have proved that if you play as a team and you have people on every line committing offenses you don’t need that number one you don’t need… like we had success this year in the end yeah but we’re going to be ourselves “Don’t overload just to satisfy the public perception that we need a number one center. We’re not going to do that.”

About his willingness to make trades:

“As I’ve been saying all along, if the right deal comes on the table and it makes sense for our team where we are now, we’ll do it. If I don’t think it makes sense, I won’t. If you think if it’s going to make us better now, or more importantly, in the future, to make us a good team for a long time, then we won’t do it.”

His philosophy on unrestricted freedom of choice, especially in a fixed-salary world:

“If you get free agency, it all depends on the deal you sign the player to. How much money it is, the term, all those things. You can also make big mistakes if you’re fixated on something and you have to have it and you will do whatever it takes to get it Well chances are you’re going to make a mistake Like I said we’re preparing for that, we’re going to try not to make mistakes, we’re going to try to do what we now really have to do and for the long haul. I just think the focus on playing as a team is just as important as going out and getting the sexy free agent.”

An update on Marco Rossi in the first round of Wild 2020:

“He started training. He is going to skate on Saturday. He is doing very well. He looks really good. He seems incredibly healthy and very positive.”

On the expansion concept:

“We’re going to do what we have to do to protect everyone we want, can and can. Of course we’re going to lose someone we like because we like everyone and we’re going to do the things we have to do to keep what we have here and to make our team better for next year and for the future Side deals are real I don’t know what’s going on I haven’t spoken to [Kraken General Manager] Ron [Francis], but I’ll talk to him and see what they’re up to, what their ideas are for us. But yeah, there’s a lot of planning involved and a lot of strategies and a lot of going over our options.”

Dean Evason

About Kaprizov’s nomination for the Calder Trophy:

“I think just by hanging out with him, he’s a lot like what we’re trying to build here with the franchise. It’s great to be recognized, but his ultimate goal is to win a Stanley Cup and I’m not surprised he’s extremely humble about that. That’s what our group has tried to teach and we’ve taken steps with it this year.”

Due to the high number of post-season awards, Wilde players/coaches can be named as finalists for:

“Does it mean we’ve taken a step right? I’m extremely proud of our coaching staff. We’re proud of the things we’ve instilled in our group. When those things happen – the individual awards or whatever – it means that you do the right things as a franchise. There are so many different parts to getting an award and the same thing with a coach award. There are so many people involved in that. But it says we’ve done really good things this year. We are excited about what we’ve done this year right up to the regular season. Very disappointed that we’re not still playing. Every season we go, our goal is to win the Stanley Cup. That’s it. So in that sense it was “It was a failure. But we had a good regular season and we can build on that. We are looking forward to that next year.”

About what needs to happen before the Wild can take the next step:

“The players just have to keep growing. We’ve seen the individual growth in so many players. It just has to get better and better. The way we played as a group and as a team every night, with a team-first mentality, was very exciting for us as a technical staff and as a franchise. We just want to build on that.”

On rookie goalkeeper Cape Kahkonen:

“We had a really good meeting with him. The exit meeting was great. It was also a learning experience for him, right? He comes in. Didn’t play much and then suddenly he played a ton in Just the learning he was going through and the development to become a goalkeeper, either a novice goalkeeper or a backup goalkeeper.But we felt very comfortable with both guys we put in.Obviously Cam has the majority of the stretch.But we would would have felt very comfortable if Kahkonen had stepped in.”

Photo by Brandon McCauley