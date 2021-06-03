Excited to play the red ball in England, says Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur – The New Indian Express





Through YEARS MUMBAI: India Test Vice Captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to play more matches in the longest form of the game and she is very excited to take the field for the one-off Test against England in June. After seven years, Indian women will play their first Test against England in June. Later this year, India will also take on Australia in a day-night Test to be played at the WACA, Perth. “Test match is like a dream. I actually want to play a lot of Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue this. Playing with the red ball in England is a challenge and we are all excited about it,” Harmanpreet said in a video posted on the official BCCI website. Also star batter Smriti Mandhana can’t wait to go outside when India closes horns with England from June 16. “It’s quite exciting because we’re touring with the Indian team after a long time. We’ve had individual tours for KSL, but were really excited to go there with a bunch of girls,” said Mandhana. ALSO READ: India’s Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Sunday unveiled the new women’s test kit, which the Mithali Raj-led squad will put on in the one-off match. While Harmanpreet said it was a great feeling to meet other cricketers, Mandhana called the event a motivating experience for the women’s side. “It was a great feeling because we are in quarantine and it was a chance to meet everyone in attendance. We exchanged the jersey, it was a great feeling,” said Harmanpreet. “We learned a lot about the history of women’s cricket and Mithali di also spoke about the importance of Test cricket for them. It was quite motivating,” said Mandhana. The women’s team will take on England in a one-off test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The two teams will face each other for the first time in a four-day test match, which begins on June 16. Thereafter, both teams will play in three ODIs from June 27, with matches scheduled to be played in Bristol, Taunton and Worcester. Both teams will compete in three T20Is from 9 July and the three matches will be played in Northampton, Hove and Chelmsford. The third T20I between England Women and India Women, scheduled for July 15, is now being held a day earlier in Chelmsford.

