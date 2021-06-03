Sports
Andy Dalton learns Bears, Matt Nagy’s offense fast
When the Bears signed Andy Dalton, fans and pundits alike dived into his game to see what he would bring on offense. People mention his reliability, his relative lack of mobility. You hear about his ability to take care of the football, as well as his limited ceiling when it comes to creating explosive plays. But something we don’t hear often is how a quarterback like Dalton can specifically influence Matt Nagys’ offense.
For us to see, Ok, what’s Andy doing right? Already started to see that, who were on the grass, Nagy said OTAs next Wednesday. You could see this guy, when I say boy, you know, Andy, he’s doing a great job making anticipatory throws, throwing the ball early. If there’s one thing these wide receivers are going to be out of these OTAs and of course out of training camp, they’re going to see that when that ball is supposed to be there, that ball will be there, so they better be ready to get their hands on it. up to catch it. You’d better be in the right place, at the right depth, and make your route adjustments accordingly. I think it’s really impressive how much he’s already digested this playbook and now he’s doing it with these players.
With any offense, the ability to throw open a man is essential. Holes in a defense open and close quickly, so anticipation is necessary for a QB to succeed in the NFL. What’s unclear about Nagys’ praise for Dalton is whether he’s truly exceptional at throwing the ball on time (meaning early), or whether that’s a final dig at Mitchell Trubisky’s and Notch Foles’ inability to hit last season. to be performed in the same way.
In either case, Dalton says he has already made great strides in learning about Nagy’s transgression.
As soon as I signed here, I started learning the offense, Dalton said. Fortunately, I’ve been there, I think this is my seventh coordinator of my 11 years, I know how to adapt to a new offense. So to start from the beginning, I tried to make sure I was on the same page, to make sure if I had any questions to get in touch so I didn’t have to answer so many questions at this time of year and see how it went. I’ve been in this and trying to learn and I’m really comfortable with everything we’ve done so far.
Nagy’s teaching style in particular may be one reason why Dalton’s transition to the offense has been smooth so far.
It was nice to see Matt install all the plays and just to hear him talk about every reading we have, every progress, Dalton said. This is why they called it, this is what they did. Only his leather. That’s what this time of year is for, it’s for education, and Matt has done a great job.
All these coaches do a great job of getting everyone on the same page and not thinking so much when they were there and learning why did certain things.
Things are moving fast with Dalton, Nagy says the learning trickles down to Bears’ and Justin Fields’ young recipients too.
You get a guy like Andy who can help Justin too, explaining to him why he meant Andy early on a pitch, Nagy said. Like for example, all-gos special, four verts, and you have to cover high safety over the top, and you have a nickel defender playing the flat. And you know that. You see it and you understand it. You already know you’re going to look out for safety and throw it to the seam in the middle, or higher in the numbers. He knows that.
Well, if he throws that early and if those guys don’t make it to that spot in cover-3 and they’re not looking for the football, they’re going to get kicked in the head. So he throws them open, while some other guys may not have that right away until they get more reps. I think just experience, starter experience that Andy has is a big part of this and what he does. And then you see it here on the field.
So for us we have a lot of young wide receivers, and so you see if you don’t get your tail to that spot, he’s going to throw the football, and if you’re not there and it’s an inaccuracy and it’s your fault. Then we have to figure out, are we going to let that happen or are we going to get someone else.
That’s what I like to see and Andy, he’s got red hair too, so he’s like, he’s got that fire. Get angry now and tell you if you do something wrong. He’s going to tell you. I like that.
