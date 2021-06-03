Buffalo Bills finally signs Gregory Rousseau to four-year contract

April 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Gregory Rousseau (Miami) with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Rousseau has officially become one with the herd.

Gregory Rousseau, the first roster of the University of Miami team, has officially signed his first contract in the NFL. It is a 4-year deal worth approximately $11 million. Rousseau was the last remaining draft pick to sign with the team after the rest of the Buffalo Bills 2021 draft selections were cared for in May.

This year’s salary for Rousseau is $660K, which is only 0.4% of the limit. Averaging around 2.9 million a year, it’s a very team-friendly contract. However, for a first round draft pick, this is a pretty low contract that Rousseau will make, even with the rookie salary cap.

Now it goes with the rookie of course salary cap and pool, but Rousseau will make about the same money as Noah Igbinoghene of the Miami Dolphins, who didn’t see the field much. Personally I think Rousseau is a better player, and when the time comes the Bills will no doubt hope to see Rousseau produce and reward him with a great contract extension

The #Bills have agreed to terms with DE Gregory Rousseau in the first round of his 4-year deal with a total guarantee of $11,367,075, per agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2021

In the division where the Buffalo Bills have the absolute best quarterback in the division, getting off the field and creating opportunities for Josh Allen and his company to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl is crucial. This monumental task will be entrusted to Gregory Rousseau and the entire defence. But an easier-than-normal schedule will work in their favor.

How the season will go is a mystery. With all the paperwork signed, it will be exciting to see the bills at work in 2021.