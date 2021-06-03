Hardman Named Collegiate Baseball All-American





NORMAN University of Oklahoma fourth year junior first baseman Tyler Hardman picked up his first All-America honor on Thursday when was named a second-team squad by Collegiate Baseball. University of Oklahoma fourth year junior first basemanpicked up his first All-America honor on Thursday when was named a second-team squad by Collegiate Baseball. Hardman, a first-team All-Big 12 roster, hit .397 this season with 49 RBI’s, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases. He is ranked third nationally in basehits, sixth in total base count and 19th in batting average. He is also among the top-60 players nationally in on-base percentage (.481) and slugging (.661). Hardman, a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, started all 55 games of OU this season, registering at least one hit in 47 games, multiple hits in 29 games, and multiple RBIs 15 times. The Corona, California native reached base in a school-record 16 consecutive at bats from March 9 through 15, reaching base in 19 of 20 at bats from March 9-16. During his run of 16 games on base, Hardman had 12 hits, walked three and was hit by a pitch. He hit before the cycle in Oklahoma’s series opener against Arkansas State, scoring five hits (a double, home run, single, triple and single) in the process. He was the first Sooner to cycle in a game since 2010. He doubled three times against Texas Tech on May 16, becoming the first OU player to hit three doubles in a game since 2009. This season, Hardman became the 43rd Sooner in his career to record at least 100 hits (206), 100 RBI’s (119) and 100 runs scored (121). He scored his 200th career single in a three-hit game on May 21 at Baylor. He smashed last season’s records in hits, home runs, doubles, RBIs and runs scored, as well as batting average, OBP and slugging percentage. His 24 career home runs are tied for 18th in Oklahoma history, and his 45 doubles are 14th in OU. Hardman has played in 177 games and made 166 starts, and has a batting average of 0.311, an OBP of 0.392 and a slugging percentage of 0.497.







