Astros fall flat, drop series final to Red Sox





Tandems tend to ignite when both sides collapse. The Astros have a luxury in Cristian Javier, but must be smart to use him. They label him as a multi-inning auxiliary weapon in a bullpen that has been robbed from them. Using it in one match often means it won’t be available for the next three or four matches. His chances must be maximized.

Thursday tested the idea. Manager Dusty Baker brought a lineup card with replacement bedding to home plate prior to the game. The Red Sox led with three runs after two innings. Martin Perez crushed the Astros’ fill-ins for the first four frames and showed no sign of stuttering.

Javier emerged to throw the fifth. He threw 59 pitches and gave up two runs, lagniappe in the lifeless 5-1 loss of the Astros. Houston’s skeleton attack gave seven hits and avoided a shutout until Yuli Gurriel’s solo homerun in the ninth. ASTROS INSIDE: Series takeaways against Red Sox Javier’s job Thursday may keep him out of the Astros’ upcoming heats against the Blue Jays. Toronto has the only lineup in baseball with a higher OPS than Houston’s. It seems unwise to lose one of Houston’s few valuable relievers to the Jays. Javier knocked out six Red Sox on Thursday. Boston swung and missed 10 times on his 40 strikes. “If you don’t score at all, it’s a bit of a moot point,” Baker said, “but Javier was pretty good.” Baker’s decision to burn Javier came almost like a routine. The Astros anticipated the piggybacking Framber Valdez of Javier in Wednesday’s game. Valdez threw seven innings and didn’t need a tall man. On Thursday morning, Baker named Javier as the tall man behind Jake Odorizzi. Odorizzi threatened the viability of the tandem with a terrible performance. Javier came in anyway and completed the malfunction. The duo walked six batters together in six innings. The Red Sox had seven hits against them and scored five times. Baker gave neither man much comfort with the batting order he constructed. The skipper sat two of his best hitters and his starting catcher in the interest of load management. Baker’s decision is a good one, but the planning is astonishing. Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker deserved days off, having played more than any of the Astros’ other nine daily position players. Both were available on Thursday. The lethargic lineup could have benefited from a spark. “I had to wait to see if it would make any meaningful at bats,” Baker said. “I didn’t want to use them as a spark. … They were ready. It’s just a situation where we didn’t threaten to use those guys.” Baker protects their health, but putting them both in the same game created a lineup more suited to spring training than a Thursday afternoon in the major leagues. Taylor Jones was sixth and Garrett Stubbs finished ninth. They combined for 103 Major League at bats prior to Thursday. Between them were Chas McCormick and Myles Straw. The four men had two basehits in 12 at bats. The blame does not belong on their shoulders. The Astros still had Jose Altuve at the top of their lineup and Alex Bregman in the three-hole. They ended hitless in eight at bats. Bregman is now 4 to his last 30. Baker’s entire lineup seemed unhappy against Perez, a strike-throwing southpaw who mixed four pitches and made the Astros’ lives miserable. “He was great at mixing (his pitches),” said Aledmys Diaz. “He came in with the cutters and away with the switches. He had a great command today. Every time a left-hander like him has a great command on every field, it’s hard to cope. ” Perez needed only 82 pitches to throw 7 2/3 scoreless innings. The Astros made a lot of weak contact with him and didn’t come close to rallying. Diaz had two hits against Perez. The eight men around him gathered four. The Astros put two runners in scoring position all afternoon and didn’t offer Odorizzi anything close to a pillow. If they had, it’s worth wondering if Odorizzi could have protected it. Odorizzi continued a worrisome start to his tenure in Houston. He has a 7.16 ERA after 16 1/3 innings, still far too small a sample size to draw absolutes. His late arrival to spring practice and subsequent forearm strain changed his career-long preseason routine. Thursday felt like a first step to normal. Odorizzi had a set routine between starts. The Astros didn’t have to keep an eye on him with a pitch count. Odorizzi threw 87 pitches in 5 1/3 innings during his previous start against the San Diego Padres. He delivered just one earned point against a more powerful lineup than Boston boasts. Odorizzi delivered a dud during his encore. He survived just three innings against the Red Sox’s top-heavy lineup. Christian Arroyo lifted a 339-foot ball into the Crawford Boxes for a three-run home run in the second. Only Minute Maid Park can turn that routine into a groundbreaking home run, but it’s foolish to blame the construction of a baseball field for Odorizzi’s outing. “Just a bad start to the commando,” Odorizzi said. “That’s actually how I would sum it up. It’s one thing when you have good stuff and it happens, but I wouldn’t say my stuff was good today. There were some shades of it.” Boston had only two left-handed batters in the lineup. Odorizzi needed a precise feel for his slider and cutter to fight the right-handed heavy mob. He had neither. The Red Sox are chasing more outside the attack zone than any other lineup in baseball. They only swung nine times against the 28 sliders and cutters Odorizzi threw. Poor control of his fastball and splitter only exacerbated the problem. A miserable second inning hastened his demise. Odorizzi needed 38 places to finish. With his second he halved home plate. Rafael Devers destroyed it for a double over the head of Straw in midfield. A walk to Hunter Renfroe preceded Arroyo’s withering shot. “I’m still trying to refine some things day in and day out, and I will continue to do that,” Odorizzi said. “We’ll focus on some stuff in the bullpen and make some adjustments.”

