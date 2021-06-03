Texas Rangers Feel MLB’s First Steps To Uncover Baseball’s ‘Dirty Little Secret’

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt calls it baseball’s “dirty little secret.” And maybe we’re getting closer to his full exposure.

Whether sunscreen mixed with resin, pine tar or “ceramic cement“There is an increasing suspicion of pitchers using foreign substances to help them increase spin rates on baseball. Throughout the history of the game, players and coaches have always sought to gain a competitive advantage over their opponent.

As we were reminded recently with the Houston Astros character set scandal, sometimes the line between legal and illegal blurs.

During spring training, Major League Baseball sent a memo to clubs, setting out its intentions to address pitchers’ use of these substances to manipulate baseball. Specifically, MLB told its clubs it would inspect baseballs that had been withdrawn from play, using an outside lab to check for illegal substances. In addition, they would use Statcast data for spin rate analysis.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman Hey, MLB is “alarmed” at the number of suspicious baseballs collected to date. Heyman also reported that MLB owners planned to “discuss new ways to tackle foreign concoctions used by pitchers to increase spin rates” in meetings Thursday.

hey man tweeted Thursday afternoon, evidence presented at the meetings showed that the issues are “common” in the game.

The 2021 MLB season has had its fair share of quirks. Through Wednesday, the league-wide batting average is .236 and strikeout percentage is 24.2 percent, both all-season records. Not to mention that it only took until May 19 for the league to produce six no-hitters (two of which were on the losing side), which is just one of the record for most in a season.

While the March MLB memo stated that players must be disciplined “whether or not evidence of the violation is discovered during or after a game,” a major league pitcher has yet to see any suspensions or other forms of discipline.

As the athletic detailed, any discipline imposed by the league would result in a reunion of the players’ union. In turn, the league collects as much evidence as possible before taking disciplinary action.

But now that threshold has been crossed.

Mason Englert, a Rangers pitcher for Low-A Down East, was ejected in the fourth inning of his start on May 30 against Fredericksburg because a foreign substance was detected on his belt. He was then suspended for 10 games, beginning June 1, which is the expected discipline for violating MLB Rule 6.02.

“We support Major League Baseball’s decision,” Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said. “This is a learning experience for Mason and will help us train the pitchers in our minor league system.”

We have also seen big league referees become more proactive in looking for foreign substances.

In a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox on May 26, umpire Dan Bellino pointed out crew chief Joe West, who had Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos change hats after entering the game with a suspicious spot on the visor of his hat.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt quickly came out to express his displeasure and was subsequently ejected. Shildt’s post-game tirade quickly spread, saying, “This is baseball’s dirty little secret, and it’s the wrong time and the wrong arena to reveal it.”

(Shildt’s post-game comments are timed, which is worth your time.)

Shildt said Gallegos wear the same hat all year round, which will cause things like dirt, sunscreen and resin over the course of a baseball season. Since it was a day game, Gallegos definitely wore sunscreen, which is clearly allowed by Major League Baseball.

“Are these things baseball really wants to tackle? No. It’s not,” Shidt said. “I know that firsthand from the commissioner’s office.”

Shidt added, “Maybe this is the crescendo for things to come.”

Someone with experience in the commissioner’s office now serves as the executive vice president and general manager of Rangers. Chris Young, a 13-season former big league pitcher, knows there are problems and the league is trying to figure out how widespread the problem can be.

“The magnitude of the problem, I really don’t know. I don’t think anyone really knows,” Young said. “I think the league is tackling these things partly because they are aware of the impact it has on our game.”

“I know it’s something in the last four or five years that’s gotten a lot of traction from a pitching standpoint,” added Rangers manager Chris Woodward. “A lot of guys have seen a higher spin rate. They have more grip on their break balls. It’s made a difference from a competitive advantage standpoint. A lot of pitchers feel that way.”

That’s where the concerns Shildt outlined come into play — the concerns of pitchers using “fabricated fabrics” to increase spin rates.

In other words, players who actively cheat.

It is difficult for managers like Woodward and Shidt to control the issue. As soon as they try to signal that an opponent’s pitcher is doing something illegal, they put their own pitchers in the line of fire. That’s how and why so many have turned their heads the other way for decades.

The one exception in recent years was when Michael Pineda was ejected for having pine tar on his neck while pitching for the New York Yankees in 2014.

But it seems that all this may come to a head sooner or later. And while it may help the integrity of the game, such exposure could still give the game a black eye.

“I’m not surprised by players looking for an edge in any way,” said a Rangers pitcher, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But I wish the guys who do things naturally and the right way wouldn’t be bunched up with the ‘he’s good so he has to use a substance’ crowd.”

And that’s the slippery slope, just like it was during the steroid era. Once light is shed on the issue, any drastic improvement in performance raises suspicions of fraud. Players, in turn, are scrutinized as people watch everything they do, turning each pitcher’s outing into a witch hunt.

Most recently, the Chicago White Sox telecast was: openly suspicious by Cleveland Indians reliever James Karinchak after repeatedly putting his fingers on a “dark spot” in his red glove.

Rather, if left unchecked, pitchers will be forced to consider cheating to keep up with pitchers throughout the competition. Baseball players have their livelihoods to consider. Some guys want to get more money in arbitrage or free agency. Other guys are just trying to keep a job in the big leagues.

That’s why Major League Baseball is now trying to clean this up before it gets out of hand. Baseball has had so many scandals and it wasn’t that long ago that we were outraged by the Houston Astros illegally stealing backboards in a season where they won the World Series.

Quite simply, the game cannot afford to have another scandal.

While the league hasn’t yet handed out penalties to big league players, the steps MLB has taken may already be making pitchers think twice about doing something illegal to secure a job.

“A lot of guys are now afraid to use things because they’re afraid of what will happen if they get caught,” Woodward said. “I don’t know what the answer is, but I know guys are a little more shy about it now because you hear stories of guys being called out for it.”

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association expires at the end of the year. Don’t think the league and its owners aren’t considering that with how they handle this situation for the rest of the season.

It’s a fine line to walk. But like it or not, Major League Baseball is at a tipping point. With the way the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled, to the lack of progress in the CBA negotiations, and as the sport faces another potential scandal, the coming months are as crucial as they have ever been. The future of the game depends on it.

