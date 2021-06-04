Detroit Lions DL Jashon Cornell suspended for first 3 games of 2021





Jashon Cornell lost his entire rookie season to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Now, the Detroit Lions sophomore defensive lineman will miss the start of his sophomore season for another reason. Cornell was banned from the first three games of the 2021 season on Thursday for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. LIONS OTAS OBSERVATIONS:Lions hope they have a gem in backup QB Tim Boyle “Today I was told by the NFL that I would have to miss the first three games of the season,” Cornell tweeted. “Last year after I lost a dear friend of mine, I made a mistake that was not in my character. I owned it and worked to learn from it. “Since then I have grown as a person and am now a better man. With that being said, I apologize to the Lions organization and the fans. I have learned from my accident.” A seventh round from Ohio State in 2020, Cornell injured his left leg early in training camp last season. He was expected to compete for a backup spot on the defensive line this fall and spent Thursday’s organized team activities working with the second team defense on the tackle. Cornellis will be eligible to return to the Lions active roster on Monday, September 27, after the teams’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He is eligible to participate in all off-season and pre-season practices and competitions. Contact Dave Birkett at:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@davebirkett.







