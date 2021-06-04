Six Bears Earn Pac-12 Awards







Photos by Robert Edwards/KLC Quentin Selma (left) and Dylan Beavers hit 29 combined home runs en route to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

Darren Baker, Dylan Beavers, Quentin Selma Named To All-Pac-12 First Team

SAN FRANCISCO California placed six student athletes in the 2021 All-Pac-12 Baseball Team, announced Thursday, culminating in a trio of Golden Bears who earned first-team honors. infielders Darren Baker and Quentin Selma , together with outfielder Dylan Beavers , were each selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team, while pitchers Sean Sullivan , Ian Villers and Josh White picked up All-Pac-12 honorable mentions. Additionally, Baker, the only Division I player to have more than 159 defensive assists and a field percentage of 0.988 or better, was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team for the second time in his career. View the full list of All-Pac-12 honorees and award winners here. Under head coach since 2018 Mike New , Cal has earned 10 All-Pac-12 First Team rosters (no All-Pac-12 team in 2020 due to COVID-19). For Baker, the All-Pac-12 First Team nod is the first in his award-winning career. The senior second baseman recorded career-highs in batting average (.327), runs (40), hits (73), stolen bases (28), walks (28) and on-base percentage (.402) while he played all 55 games started for the bears. Baker reached base safely in 54 of 55 games, had 22 multi-hit games and was eighth nationally in stolen bases at the end of the regular season. Beavers emerged as one of the conference’s bright young stars, leading the Pac-12 in home runs (18) in his first full collegiate season. Another Bear to start all 55 games, Beavers cut .303/.401/.630 and led Cal in numerous categories, including OPS (1,031), runs (44), doubles (11), triples (2), RBI ( 49) , total bases (133) and walk (32). Beavers hit 10 of his 18 home runs in conference play and was one of only two Pac-12 players to have more than 10 home runs and more than 10 stolen bases. Selma led all Pac-12 players in conference play with 11 home runs en route to his second career roster for the first team. His 15 total home runs tied for third most, while his 47 RBI and 43 runs were 11th and 15th in the Pac-12. Manning the hot corner defensively, Selma anchored Cal’s lineup mostly in the No. 4 spot, with a .291/.368/.544 cut. Sullivan, Villers and White led a pitching staff from Cal that topped the conference. Sullivan (4-5, 3.68 ERA), was one of eight Pac-12 pitchers to start 15 games and was in 10th place with 75 strikeouts. He posted a 1.28 WHIP and a .252 average in 78.1 innings pitched. Villers (4-1, 2.84 ERA) struckout 36 batters in 38.0 innings while making the Pac-12’s fourth most appearances (28). In addition to excelling in all conference play, he allowed only three earned runs in 18 innings. Villers was even better in 11 appearances against the Pac-12’s six NCAA Tournament teams, with a 1-0 record, 2.25 ERA and .261 average against. White (5-3, 2.79 ERA) had the third-lowest ERA of the conference, striking out 81 and limiting batters to a .213 average while making a total of 16 appearances on the mound. After opening the season with 11 relief appearances, both in long relief and closer, White made a seamless transition to lead Cal’s weekend rotation in the middle of Pac-12 play. He hit five-plus in eight appearances. All-Pac-12 Team: Darren Baker , Inner field; Dylan Beavers , Outfield; Quentin Selma , Infield

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention: Sean Sullivan , pitcher; Ian Villers , pitcher; Josh White , pitcher

Pac-12 All-Defensive Team: Darren Baker , Infield







