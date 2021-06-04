French Open 2021: TV Schedule Round 3, Time, Live Stream | How do you watch Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, more

When is the French Open on TV? Where can I live? stream French Open Round 3 free?

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Roger Federer and more of the best professional tennis players in the world advance to Round 3 of the 2021 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros.

The 3rd round of the 2021 French Open will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and NBC. Those channels can be streamed live on fuboTV and AT&T TV. The last part will be streamed exclusively on Peacock in the United States. The full TV and streaming schedule below.

Novak Djokovic has reached the 3rd round of the Grand Slam Tennis tournaments for the third year in a row, after a straight-set victory (6-3, 6-2, 6-4) over Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas. Elsewhere on the men’s side, Roger Federer of Croatian Marin Cilic was victorious 6-2, 2-6, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2.

Serena Williams will face Danielle Rose Collins in the third round, after she defeated Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7 and 6-1 on Wednesday.

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, will also continue after beating Tereza Martincov of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3.

What is the TV schedule of the 2021 French Open Round 3?

All times ET.

Friday 4 June

Saturday 5 June 5

Number 2 in the world Daniil Medvedev will play against American Reilly Opelka on Friday at 8.15 am.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both scheduled for Saturday.

Serena Williams plays against Danielle Rose Collins at 10 a.m. Friday. The remaining Americans in the women’s field, including Jessica Pegula, are scheduled for Saturday.

A full match schedule can be found atRolandGarros.com.

Where can I stream the French Open Round 3 2021 online for FREE?

TV coverage of the 2021 French Open Round 3 can be streamed live onfuboTV(7 days free trial),pendulumandAT&T TV. These services are available onAmazon fire,Appleandandroidappliances,Apple TV,Chromecast,Yearand more devices.

The NBC broadcast can also be streamed on Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, both of which offer a 1-week free trial. Peacock also offers a 7-day free trial.

** ** **

Story from The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) Hampered by a sore hip, Ash Barty withdrew from her second-round match at the French Open on Thursday, leaving the Grand Slam tournament on clay without the top two ladies and one of the top three women in the world. ranking.

The 2019 champion was down 6-1, 2-2 when she indicated she could not continue against Polish opponent Magda Linette at Court Philippe Chatrier.

I was battling the pain, and it just got too intense, and like I said, it got unsafe, Barty said of the injury that flared up during pre-tournament training.

This is only the third time at a professional-era Grand Slam tournament, which began in 1968, that the women’s top two have disappeared for the third round. It also happened at the 2014 French Open (No. 1 Serena Williams and No. 2 Li Na) and the US Open in 2018 (No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki).

In addition to Barty’s departure, No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdraws after the first round, announcing that she will be taking a break from competition for mental health reasons. Third-seeded Halep withdrew from the tournament due to a leg injury.

Leading up to this year’s French Open, Barty played 13 clay court games and won 11. She set a 27-5 record and won three Roland Garros singles titles. But due to an injury to her right arm, she had to retire in the quarterfinals in Rome in May. She said the injury had healed and didn’t bother her in Paris.

It’s heartbreaking, Barty said. We’ve had such a brilliant clay-court season, and to be a little unlucky with the timing, more than anything, to have something acute happening over the weekend and just a little bit out of time against the clock coming is disappointing.

The Australian started the match with her left thigh bandaged and it was immediately apparent that she was unable to move properly. She was too slow to chase the shots of her opponents, she struggled in long rallies and with her first serve.

Barty called for a medical timeout at the end of the opening set, then briefly left the field for treatment. She stopped after Linette hit an ace. Barty then walked to the net to shake hands with the 45th player.

Barty had already dealt with her hip problem in the first round and had struggled to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over 70th-seeded Bernarda Pera.

We did everything we could, absolutely everything we could, to give myself a chance, Barty said. It was a minor miracle that we were able to get on track that first lap. Again, today it was no better and the weather got worse.

Barty decided not to defend her title last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, opting to stay at home in Australia.

After ending a four-game losing streak on clay in the previous round, 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Hailey Baptiste.

Kenin had a difficult start to the season. The 2020 Australian Open champion from the United States underwent appendectomy in Melbourne in February and her record was 7-8 when entering the gravel Grand Slam.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina also advanced, beating United States’ Ann Li 6-0, 6-4.

Svitolina combined deep shots from the baseline with clever play at the net in the first set, leaving only five points on her serve. She recovered from a hiccup early in the second set and won the last five games.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal will face Richard Gasquet later on his 35th birthday. The 13-time champion is 16-0 ahead of the Frenchman. Roger Federer will take on 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic and the best Novak Djokovic will take on Pablo Cuevas.

** ** **

