Zavala named Pac-12 Player of the Year; Eight ducks honored

EUGENE After a great regular season that led Oregon to the NCAA tournament, Aaron Zavala has been named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year by a vote of the league’s coaches. Zavala is the first Ducks player to claim conference honors.

In addition to being Player of the Year, Zavala is one of five Ducks on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team and one of eight to earn conference honors. Two ducks were also named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Joining Zavala in the all-conference team are starting pitcher Robert Ahlstrom , closer Kolby Somers , designated batter Kenyon Yovan and first baseman Gabe Matthews . starting pitcher Cullen kafka , short stop Josh Kasevich and outfielder Tanner Smith received an honorable mention in all competitions, while Ahlstrom and Matthews were both included in the defending team.

The five rosters for all conferences are the most in school history for the Ducks, while the eight members who receive the conference honors in total are the most ever. The 2013 and 2014 teams placed four members on the all-conference team and two others earned honorable mentions both seasons. The 2010 team had recognized a total of eight players, but only one on the all-conference team.

Zavala, who earlier in the day was named Collegiate Baseball’s second-team All-American, enters the NCAA Regional Tournament this weekend with a .398 hit with seven home runs, 34 RBI and 58 runs scored, showing off a .538 on-base percentage and a .613 slugging percentage. He leads the Ducks in batting average, runs, hits (72), slugging percentage, walks (49) and stolen bases (11). He set school records for both runs scored and walks during the regular season.

Nationally, the Keizer, Oregon native ranks second in the nation in OBP (.001 behind the National Leader), seventh in base on balls, ninth in base on balls per game (0.96) and 18th in batting average . He leads the Pac-12 Conference in percentage on base, walks and base on balls per game, while ranking second in batting average, sixth in hits per game and seventh in slugging percentage and hits. Zavala earned a spot on the Collegiate Baseball All-America Team for the second consecutive season. In the 2020 season shortened by COVID-19, he was a third-team roster at third base.

Ahlstrom, a native of Eugene, finished the regular season 8-3 with a 2.41 ERA while making 13 starts. He gave up only 22 earned runs on 70 hits in 82.0 innings, while striking out 86 and walking only 15, with opponents hitting only .230 against him. He earned the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week award three times, two of them after dominating appearances against rival Oregon State and the third against Washington. Oregon’s Friday night starter for most of the season, Ahlstrom took victories in his last six starts, while conceding two or fewer runs in four of six. He leads the Pac-12 in ERA, while finishing second in wins, fourth in innings pitched, sixth in opposing batting average and sixth in strikeouts. He also became the first Ducks pitcher to be named to the league’s defending team.

Matthews, who was named a Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American, finished the regular season with a .326 hit with seven home runs and 32 RBI, while reaching base with a clip of .451 and batting .561 . Matthews led the Pac-12 in hit-by-pitches (21), while finishing third in doubles and eighth in slugging percentage. In competition-only games, Matthews hit .349 with five homeruns and 22 RBI, while finishing with a .482 OBP and a .606 slugging percentage. He was ninth in only Pac-12 games in batting average, while finishing fourth in OBP and 10th in slugging percentage. Nationally, the Ducks first baseman is in 21st place in doubles. Matthews enters the postseason as Oregon’s all-time leader in hits, RBI, doubles, multi-hit games and at bats. His conference all-defensive honors were the second of his career. The Salem, Oregon native was honorable mention for defensive selection in 2019.

Somers, a junior from Hillsboro, Oregon, was dominant closing games for the Ducks. The lefty ended the regular season with a 2-1 record and a 2.42 ERA with 10 saves. He fanned out 30 in 22.1 innings pitched while keeping his opponents at a .139 batting average. He ranks third in the Pac-12 in saves, as well as sixth all-time in single-season rescues in Oregon. His seven saves in conference games were the second most in the league, one behind the leader.

Yovan, a junior from Beaverton, Oregon, claimed honors at all conferences for the third time in his career, but the first time as a batter. He earned first-team honors as a freshman in 2017 as the team’s closer and as a sophomore in 2018 as the club’s Friday night starter on the mound. Heading into the postseason, Yovan ties for the single-season Oregon home run record with 14 and most multi-RBI games in a season with 16. He needs seven RBI in the NCAA tournament to set another RBI. set a school record for one season. The Ducks’ designated batters hit .319 with a team-high 51 RBI and 10 doubles.

Kafka, a junior from Walnut Creek, California, is 5-3 en route to regional play with a 2.66 ERA in 14 appearances. He is second on the team with 82 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched, while giving up 22 earned runs on 64 hits. Opponents only hit .232 against Kafka. The Saturday starter of the Ducks, most of the season, the righthander earned the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week honor after a dominant outing in a win over Arizona State. He ranks second in the Pac-12 in ERA, seventh in setback average and eighth in strikeouts.

Kasevich, a sophomore freshman from Palo Alto, California, is second on the team in batting average, hitting .332 with four homeruns and 48 RBI with nine doubles and two triples. He tied for most multi-hit games of the season in Oregon with 16 and ranks fifth in RBI for one season.

Smith, a Newport Beach, California, sophomore who was named Collegiate Baseball’s third-team All-American earlier in the day, finished the regular season with a .324 hit with five home runs and 34 RBI while holding the leadoff batted for the Ducks. He has a Pac-12 best 23 doubles, setting a new Oregon one-season record for two-baggers as he reached base with a clip of .420 and teed off .546. The Ducks’ left fielder ranks third among all Pac-12 players with 32 extra-base hits. His 23 doubles ranks fourth nationally and his .45 doubles per game is the best in the Pac-12 and 10th overall in the country. Smith also tripled four times, which is good for second in the Pac-12 and 28th nationally.