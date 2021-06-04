Sports
Unseeded James Madison Disrupts No. 1 Seed Oklahoma in First Women’s College World Series Appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY — James Madison turned out to have one big advantage over No. 1 seed Oklahoma and the most prolific offense in college softball: pitcher Odicci Alexander.
Behind a masterful pitching effort by Alexander and a game-winning homerun by Kate Gordon in the top of the eighth, on Thursday afternoon, James Madison shocked the Sooners 4-3 in the first Women’s College World Series appearance in program history.
Since seeding began in 2005, Oklahoma is only the second National No. 1 seed to lose in the WCWS to an unseeded team, which joins Florida in 2008.
Alexander went the distance with six batters, frustrating Oklahoma’s best hitters and holding the Sooners to a three-run season low. Then, with ice on her right shoulder during post-game videoconferencing interviews, Alexander said the key to her performance was to keep Oklahoma off balance.
“I think I’m just mixing up my pitches and not throwing the ball to the same spot every time,” said Alexander. “Just make sure it moves. Because they’re great hitters. I was just trying to focus on every throw, not letting them hit the fence.”
Oklahoma went over the fence once when Tiare Jennings hit a three-run homerun in the third. That was in response to Sara Jubas who hit a three-run homer in the top of the third to give James Madison a 3-0 lead. From then on, Alexander proved problematic for Oklahoma, a team that went into the game with Division I leading in scoring, batting average, home runs and slugging percentage. The Sooners averaged 2.81 home runs per game — better than the Division I record of 2.39.
But on the other hand, Alexander had put together a great season herself, coming into the game with an 1.08 ERA and finishing fifth in strikeouts per seven innings.
While Alexander did her best to keep Oklahoma off balance, the Sooners struggled to adapt, which ultimately had a cumulative effect on their best hitters. Jocelyn Alo, softball player of the year, was 1-for-2 with two walks.
“Alexander is really, really good,” said Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso. “The ball comes at you very, very quickly. The ball breaks very, very hard. She changes the speeds very, very well. So you better have a good plan.
“I think with the record some of our plans were lost. You can tell by the way we swung. So we need to figure out why. Why did our plans get lost? Were the lights too big for you? Was the speed too fast for you? The video tells us exactly what we need to know so we can work to fix that as we go along.”
With the offense in Oklahoma frustrated, James Madison knew it had a chance when the game went into extra innings. Heading into eighth, Coach Loren LaPorte pulled Gordon aside and told her to take a deep breath and calm down. Gordon had struggled during the NCAA tournament and she knew that if she could at least get to base, Jubas would have a chance to make something happen.
But she did better than getting on base. She hit a home run over the left field wall for what turned out to be the winning run. It was her first hit in her last 14 at bats.
“I don’t think there’s ever one out,” Gordon said. “I just run fast. I thought, ‘Go, ball, go, ball, go, ball.’ They’re great outfielders; I know they like to rob home runs. So I was like, ‘Keep going.'”
Alexander said she almost cried in the dugout.
“That at bat, I knew it was coming,” said Alexander. “I took a deep breath myself and said I didn’t want anyone else in that coffin but Kate. I was praying. When she took it out, I knew it was over. I said thank you, Jesus. I almost cried a a little bit. I couldn’t be more proud of Kate.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]