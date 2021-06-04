Unseeded James Madison Disrupts No. 1 Seed Oklahoma in First Women’s College World Series Appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY — James Madison turned out to have one big advantage over No. 1 seed Oklahoma and the most prolific offense in college softball: pitcher Odicci Alexander.

Behind a masterful pitching effort by Alexander and a game-winning homerun by Kate Gordon in the top of the eighth, on Thursday afternoon, James Madison shocked the Sooners 4-3 in the first Women’s College World Series appearance in program history.

Since seeding began in 2005, Oklahoma is only the second National No. 1 seed to lose in the WCWS to an unseeded team, which joins Florida in 2008.

Alexander went the distance with six batters, frustrating Oklahoma’s best hitters and holding the Sooners to a three-run season low. Then, with ice on her right shoulder during post-game videoconferencing interviews, Alexander said the key to her performance was to keep Oklahoma off balance.

“I think I’m just mixing up my pitches and not throwing the ball to the same spot every time,” said Alexander. “Just make sure it moves. Because they’re great hitters. I was just trying to focus on every throw, not letting them hit the fence.”

2 Related

Oklahoma went over the fence once when Tiare Jennings hit a three-run homerun in the third. That was in response to Sara Jubas who hit a three-run homer in the top of the third to give James Madison a 3-0 lead. From then on, Alexander proved problematic for Oklahoma, a team that went into the game with Division I leading in scoring, batting average, home runs and slugging percentage. The Sooners averaged 2.81 home runs per game — better than the Division I record of 2.39.

But on the other hand, Alexander had put together a great season herself, coming into the game with an 1.08 ERA and finishing fifth in strikeouts per seven innings.

While Alexander did her best to keep Oklahoma off balance, the Sooners struggled to adapt, which ultimately had a cumulative effect on their best hitters. Jocelyn Alo, softball player of the year, was 1-for-2 with two walks.

“Alexander is really, really good,” said Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso. “The ball comes at you very, very quickly. The ball breaks very, very hard. She changes the speeds very, very well. So you better have a good plan.

“I think with the record some of our plans were lost. You can tell by the way we swung. So we need to figure out why. Why did our plans get lost? Were the lights too big for you? Was the speed too fast for you? The video tells us exactly what we need to know so we can work to fix that as we go along.”

With the offense in Oklahoma frustrated, James Madison knew it had a chance when the game went into extra innings. Heading into eighth, Coach Loren LaPorte pulled Gordon aside and told her to take a deep breath and calm down. Gordon had struggled during the NCAA tournament and she knew that if she could at least get to base, Jubas would have a chance to make something happen.

But she did better than getting on base. She hit a home run over the left field wall for what turned out to be the winning run. It was her first hit in her last 14 at bats.

“I don’t think there’s ever one out,” Gordon said. “I just run fast. I thought, ‘Go, ball, go, ball, go, ball.’ They’re great outfielders; I know they like to rob home runs. So I was like, ‘Keep going.'”

Alexander said she almost cried in the dugout.

“That at bat, I knew it was coming,” said Alexander. “I took a deep breath myself and said I didn’t want anyone else in that coffin but Kate. I was praying. When she took it out, I knew it was over. I said thank you, Jesus. I almost cried a a little bit. I couldn’t be more proud of Kate.”