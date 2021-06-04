Ashleigh Barty’s retirement has blown up the race for the French Open title

Expectations were high for Ashleigh Barty entering Roland Garros.

The world No. 1 won the French Open title in 2019 and she showed evidence of her return to championship form on clay in run-up events after opting out of the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She took the singles and doubles trophies in Stuttgart and reached the final in Madrid.

The 25-year-old was one, if not the, favorite to hoist the Suzanne Lenglen Cup again, and was open about how excited she was to be back in Paris.

All that came to an abrupt end on Thursday during her second round match against Magda Linette. After injuring her left hip during training the weekend before the game started, her pain was apparent almost immediately. Her movement was limited and her serve lacked the usual strength. She had three double faults at the end of her second service game and lost the first set 6-1. Even a medical time-out after the first set didn’t help. With the score of 2 all in the second set, and with the pain turning into what she later described as teetering in the direction of “unsafe”, Barty withdrew from the match, ending her quest for her second Grand Slam title. in an anticlimactic moment on the net.

2 Related

Even the always pragmatic Barty couldn’t hide how much the exit hurt.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Barty said. “I mean, we’ve had such a brilliant clay-court season, and to be a little unlucky with timing, more than anything, to have something acute happen over the weekend and just run out of time a little bit against the clock is disappointing.”

It is only the second time in the Open era that the top women of a major have had to retire or withdraw, and with the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka, this is only the third time at Roland Garros in the Open era that the two best seeds failed to get past the second round.

Historical implications aside, the early departure presents an incredible opportunity for those who remain in Barty’s half of the draw and the tournament in general.

Of the seven major champions in the top half of the draw, only three are on their way to the third round. What once seemed like a near-impossible side is still brimming with talent, but it’s significantly less predictable.

Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion, remains one of the favourites.

The 20-year-old was a revelation during the tournament’s 2020 staging in the fall – she didn’t drop a set en route to the finals and pretty much dismantled her often much more experienced opponents like Simona Halep, who is also missing from Paris. with an injury. And before going to Paris, Swiatek won the Italian Open in her final tuning event.

She has also shown no signs of giving up during this stint at Roland Garros and still hasn’t lost a set. Swiatek took just over an hour to beat Rebecca Peterson on Thursday and allowed only two games in the game.

Swiatek said she was nervous about returning for the first time as the defending champion at any level of tournament, but her experience gave a boost and she knows better than to worry about who else will remain in the draw.

“I’m not thinking about it,” Swiatek said. “You know, we see that so many players can win a Grand Slam, when they don’t have that much experience. I had that situation. A lot of young players are basically, you know, winning and taking the confidence out of every game, and basically, you know “Getting more experience in a tournament. I don’t care if a lot of seeds have fallen out or are already lost. I’m just concentrating on my next round.”

Swiatek took on Sofia Kenin in the 2020 French Open final and coincidentally, Kenin also won on Thursday. Despite a challenging start to her season, with a shocking second-round exit at the Australian Open in which she was the defending champion, emergency appendix surgery and the retirement of her father as her coach, the 22-year-old has kept her in trouble. opponents in Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, and newcomer Hailey Baptiste so far in Paris.

Kenin is one of five American women still on her side of the draw, and eight overall.

After being two points away from a first-round loss earlier this week, Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion and former Paris finalist, recovered with an impressive 7-5, 6-1 win over Karolina Pliskova, the number 9 seed. . It was Stephens’ first win over a top 10 player since 2018.

“I’ve put the work in and I’m just trying to get to where I was before,” Stephens said in a post-match interview on the Tennis Channel. “I’m trying to enjoy it a bit more and create those opportunities for myself. That’s all you can do and whatever happens, happens.”

Stephens, who is unseeded and dropped out of the top 50 with a disappointing start to her season, proved that anyone remaining in the draw should be considered dangerous.

Sloane Stephens had her first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018 when she defeated Karolina Pliskova. AP

And in women’s tennis, where there have been 11 Grand Slam champions for the first time since the start of the 2016 season, a new contender could emerge. Perhaps it could be Karolina Muchova, Stephens’ next opponent, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, or Marta Kostyuk, who upset former champion Garbine Muguruza in her opener and won again on Thursday.

During her press conference, Kostyuk didn’t come out to say it could be her, but she didn’t say no to the possibility either.

“I think we are in times where in women’s tennis, anyone can win a Slam,” Kostyuk said. “Not like everyone Everybody, but many girls. Let’s [put] it that way. It’s not that I have such a strong feeling that I enter a Grand Slam with the belief that I can win it, but this time I feel really good.

“I believe anything is possible.”

And at 18, Kostyuk is not even the youngest player still standing.

That would be 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who plays in her first major as a seeded player. She reached the round of 32 in Paris for the first time after beating Qiang Wang, becoming the youngest American woman since 1998. Gauff won the singles and doubles title in Parma last month and her momentum has not slowed down.

Gauff will compete against compatriot Jennifer Brady, who reached the final in Melbourne and the semi-final in New York. Yes, she will stay in this half of the draw as well. So are No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 17 Maria Sakkari, No. 25 Ons Jabeur, and No. 28 Jessica Pegula — all of whom have previously made it to the second week of a major and racked up these victories over top-10 players in the year.

Coco the competitor @CocoGauff saves a set point in the second to take a 6-3, 7-6(1) win over Wang. She will take on Ferro or Brady in her R3 debut on #Roland Garros. pic.twitter.com/koZATeBr8U Roland Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021

Jabeur Has First Chance to Take Advantage of Barty’s Absence — Jabeur would have faced the Aussie in the third round, but will now face Linette.

“I really wanted to play [Barty]”But Magda is a great player,” said Jabeur. “I’ll be ready, I’m going to play my game and I’ll try to get the win.”

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s match between Jabeur and Linette, it’s a guess who will reach the final from this side of the draw.

Not to mention, there are more than a few players from the other half of the draw who are able to win the trophy.

There is Aryna Sabalenka, who is now the highest placed player in the tournament and won the title in Madrid last month. She has never made it past the fourth round of a major before and hopes that Paris could be the site of her latest career breakthrough.

And there’s Victoria Azarenka and Madison Keys, battling it out for a spot in the round of 16 on Friday. Both know what it takes to reach the championship game — Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion and reached the final in New York in September, and Keys played in the 2017 US Open title game.

And of course there’s Serena Williams. The 23-time major champion won a tough test in her second round match and will then have to pass compatriot Danielle Collins. With what may appear to be her best shot at matching Margaret Court’s longstanding record, she will no doubt try to seize the opportunity.

As for Barty, instead of fighting for her second title at Roland Garros, she will spend the rest of the fortnight trying to get healthy in time for Wimbledon. But she was hopeful about what came next.

“I’ve had quite a few tears this week,” Barty said. “It’s all good. Everything happens for a reason. In the end there will be a silver lining to this. Once I figure out what that is I’ll feel a little better, but it will be there, I’m sure. “