NFL Agrees To Stop ‘Race Norming’ Within Concussion And Will Reassess Black Claims

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By


Steelers Kevin Henry
The NFL on Wednesday agreed to end the practice of “race-norming” of the assessment of brain injury claims within the $1 billion concussion settlement. The practice made it more difficult for black retirees to show a decline in brain function as opposed to non-blacks because those players were believed to start with lower cognitive function. Under this new agreement, the league will also review and reassess past scores for possible racial bias. Meanwhile, the NFL says a panel of neuropsychologists — including two female and three black doctors — will propose a new testing regimen to the court.

“The superseding standards will be applied prospectively and retroactively to those players who would otherwise have qualified for an award but for the application of race-based standards,” the NFL said in a statement Wednesday. via the Associated Press.

The standards under the former practice — which was created in the 1990s — were designed to provide appropriate treatment for dementia patients, but critics didn’t like the way it was used to determine payouts in the competition’s concussion case. More than 2,000 NFL retirees have filed dementia claims, but fewer than 600 have received awards, according to the AP.

This change comes on the heels of a whirlwind of criticism, including two former black players who are filing a civil lawsuit against the practice, medical experts who have doubts about its functionality, and a contingent of NFL families who filed 50,000 petitions to the federal federal government last month. Philadelphia courthouse.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport — the two players who filed the lawsuit — were among the first to raise a problem with this now-former practice. They received no awards, but claimed in the lawsuit that they would have been eligible if they had been white. Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody dismissed that claim in March. However, Brody asked for a report on the issue, which black retirees hope will include a breakdown of nearly $800 million in payouts per race.

So far, those prices have averaged $516,000 for the 379 players with early-stage dementia, $715,000 for the 207 players with moderate dementia. Former players can also pursue payouts for other diagnoses, including Alzheimer’s disease.



