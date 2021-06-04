Erie Otters prepares for OHL Priority Selection draft

Connect with us

Dave Brown is still not in full-fledged normality mode.

That won’t really happen for Erie Otters general manager until the team plays its first Ontario Hockey League game since March 8, 2020.

However, days like this weekend will bring that state of mind tantalizingly closer for Brown.

That’s when the Otters, plus the league’s other 19 franchises, begin their 2021 priority roster. The first three rounds will be run from 7 p.m. Friday, followed by rounds four through 15 on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The league has postponed this year’s draft by three months due to concerns about COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, the competition has been suspended for 15 months.

This weekend’s draft is a huge indicator that the hiatus is about to end.

Everyone has been talking about the light at the end of the tunnel, Brown said. We don’t just see it now; we experience it.

Defender Jamie Drysdale was the first round of the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League's priority roster for 2018. Drysdale, who now plays for the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League, was also the OHL's fourth overall pick that year. The Otters' final pick in the first round, along with 14 other players, will be announced at the end of this weekend's draft. The first three rounds will take place on Friday from 7 p.m

The Sudbury Wolves announced who they will pick with Friday’s first overall pick. They announced via conference call on Thursday that North Jersey Avalanche 16-under forward Quentin Musty will be the first player off the board.

Erie finishes 10th in the first round. The team pulled that spot through a lottery process.

Since there was no OHL 2020-21 season, league officials decided the best way to determine the first round of the draft was a lottery, which was held online on May 5.

