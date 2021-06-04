Erie Otters prepares for OHL Priority Selection draft

Dave Brown is still not in full-fledged normality mode.

That won’t really happen for Erie Otters general manager until the team plays its first Ontario Hockey League game since March 8, 2020.

However, days like this weekend will bring that state of mind tantalizingly closer for Brown.

That’s when the Otters, plus the league’s other 19 franchises, begin their 2021 priority roster. The first three rounds will be run from 7 p.m. Friday, followed by rounds four through 15 on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The league has postponed this year’s draft by three months due to concerns about COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, the competition has been suspended for 15 months.

This weekend’s draft is a huge indicator that the hiatus is about to end.

Everyone has been talking about the light at the end of the tunnel, Brown said. We don’t just see it now; we experience it.

The Sudbury Wolves announced who they will pick with Friday’s first overall pick. They announced via conference call on Thursday that North Jersey Avalanche 16-under forward Quentin Musty will be the first player off the board.

Erie finishes 10th in the first round. The team pulled that spot through a lottery process.

Since there was no OHL 2020-21 season, league officials decided the best way to determine the first round of the draft was a lottery, which was held online on May 5.

There was one plus to the two-month delay in the design, according to Brown.

Our interviews were much more in-depth, he said. We changed some processes that allowed us to get to know the players much better from that perspective. We have definitely learned that we can change the way we do things to make things better for the future.

Brown added that personally scouting players, at least since the beginning of this year, has not been a problem to the extent he expected. Sanctioned and unsanctioned OHL showcase camps like the one Erie hosts through June 13 have also been held across Canada.

We’ve done a lot more video scouting than we normally would have done, Brown said.

This weekend’s draft is performed by a serpentine system. Barring trades, the last team to pick in a round will also pick first in the next round.

That format was another design change necessitated by the pandemic.

Brown added to Erie’s number of overall rosters in the past two days. He won three picks in separate deals with the Mississauga Steelheads and London Knights on Thursday.

On Thursday, less than two hours before the draft trading deadline, Brown also sent Erie’s 39th overall pick to Niagara in exchange for the IceDogs’ 54th and 70th places.

The Otters only had 13 picks for that trade. Now they have one in all 15 rounds.

The more choices you have, the more success you will have, Brown said. This is a good draft with good depth. We’ll see how it plays out.

The Otters’ newest conscripts won’t be their only new faces in the future.

Coach Chris Hartsburg has a new assistant in Vince Laise, 38. He will return to Erie’s bench, where he served as an assistant coach from 2013-16.

Laise left to join the staff of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL. He was promoted to coach them for their 2019-20 season.

Erie brought Laise back after assistant Wes Wolfe resigned last March. Wolfe becomes the new coach for the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Cobourg Cougars.

Shawn Bednard, 25, has also been hired as the Otters’ new radio announcer. The Michigan native is taking over from Aaron Cooney, who just completed his first season as an on-air voice for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

Bednard’s previous radio experience was with Macon (Georgia) Mayhem and Fayetteville (North Carolina) Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League. He joined Macon after Fayetteville suspended the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

Bednard graduated from Central Michigan University in 2018, where he received his bachelor’s degree in broadcast and film art.

