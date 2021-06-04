Black Voices: Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal raises mental health concerns in the tennis community

Naomi Osaka, the world’s No. 2 female tennis player, has withdrawn from the 2021 French Open, a major two-week tennis tournament to be held in Paris. She announced her withdrawal a day after being fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification for not speaking to the press.

The withdrawal of 23-year-olds has raised concerns about how tennis establishments have dealt with mental health issues in the past.

Due to racial and gender discrimination, black women are at high risk of developing major depressive disorder. In traditionally white-dominated tennis, there may be additional racial pressures on players of color, and since Osaka is of Japanese and Haitian descent, her race could contribute to the decline in her mental health.

The pressure to continue competing in tournament after tournament must weigh on many tennis players, but it seems that race and gender also contribute to tennis players’ pressure to perform well.

I thought it was better to take care of yourself and skip the press conferences, Osaka said in a Twitter post. I announced it as a precaution because I feel that some of the rules are quite outdated and I wanted to emphasize that.

The physical and social isolation people went through during the pandemic showed mental health as an important topic of concern. Individuals who had never had mental health problems now had to deal with them.

Many people, like IU senior Janelle Wilder, wonder if the Osaka race also played a part in how she was handled in the whole situation.

It just shows that they don’t take mental health with Black women seriously, Wilder said.

Many black female tennis players, including Serena Williams and Sloan Stephens, support Osaka’s decision.

All I feel is I feel for Naomi, Serena Williams said at a press conference. I feel like I’d like to give her a hug because I know what it’s like. Like I said, I’ve been in those positions.

Williams gave birth to her daughter in 2017. A year later, Williams shared an Instagram post explaining her personal story with postpartum depression. With Williams being made public about her mental health, you might be wondering what precautions the tennis institution has or hasn’t taken to support her through her experience.

Stephens thinks Osaka should be applauded for her efforts, because many people wouldn’t do what she did.

“A lot of people play by feeling miserable and upset, Stephens said at a press conference on Tuesday. I think instead of traumatizing her and making fun of her situation, we need to be more accepting.”

While the French tennis institution Osaka threatened to disqualify on May 30, the four Grand Slam tournaments released a statement two days later supporting both her and her mental health differences.

In the statement, the Grand Slam not only praised Naomi for communicating the pressures and fears she felt, they also mentioned plans to work with players, media and the wider tennis community to create improvements in mental health.

The statement did not explain what these improvements will be, but much of the tennis community, including Osaka, believes changes need to be made within the tennis organization.

While Osaka has taken a break from tennis, she plans to return to the court and find a way to work with the tennis institution to make the game better for everyone.

I’m going to take some time off the pitch now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss how we can make things better for the players, press and fans, Osaka said.