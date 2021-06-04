Sports
Black Voices: Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal raises mental health concerns in the tennis community
Naomi Osaka, the world’s No. 2 female tennis player, has withdrawn from the 2021 French Open, a major two-week tennis tournament to be held in Paris. She announced her withdrawal a day after being fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification for not speaking to the press.
The withdrawal of 23-year-olds has raised concerns about how tennis establishments have dealt with mental health issues in the past.
Due to racial and gender discrimination, black women are at high risk of developing major depressive disorder. In traditionally white-dominated tennis, there may be additional racial pressures on players of color, and since Osaka is of Japanese and Haitian descent, her race could contribute to the decline in her mental health.
The pressure to continue competing in tournament after tournament must weigh on many tennis players, but it seems that race and gender also contribute to tennis players’ pressure to perform well.
I thought it was better to take care of yourself and skip the press conferences, Osaka said in a Twitter post. I announced it as a precaution because I feel that some of the rules are quite outdated and I wanted to emphasize that.
The physical and social isolation people went through during the pandemic showed mental health as an important topic of concern. Individuals who had never had mental health problems now had to deal with them.
Many people, like IU senior Janelle Wilder, wonder if the Osaka race also played a part in how she was handled in the whole situation.
It just shows that they don’t take mental health with Black women seriously, Wilder said.
Many black female tennis players, including Serena Williams and Sloan Stephens, support Osaka’s decision.
All I feel is I feel for Naomi, Serena Williams said at a press conference. I feel like I’d like to give her a hug because I know what it’s like. Like I said, I’ve been in those positions.
Williams gave birth to her daughter in 2017. A year later, Williams shared an Instagram post explaining her personal story with postpartum depression. With Williams being made public about her mental health, you might be wondering what precautions the tennis institution has or hasn’t taken to support her through her experience.
Stephens thinks Osaka should be applauded for her efforts, because many people wouldn’t do what she did.
“A lot of people play by feeling miserable and upset, Stephens said at a press conference on Tuesday. I think instead of traumatizing her and making fun of her situation, we need to be more accepting.”
While the French tennis institution Osaka threatened to disqualify on May 30, the four Grand Slam tournaments released a statement two days later supporting both her and her mental health differences.
In the statement, the Grand Slam not only praised Naomi for communicating the pressures and fears she felt, they also mentioned plans to work with players, media and the wider tennis community to create improvements in mental health.
The statement did not explain what these improvements will be, but much of the tennis community, including Osaka, believes changes need to be made within the tennis organization.
While Osaka has taken a break from tennis, she plans to return to the court and find a way to work with the tennis institution to make the game better for everyone.
I’m going to take some time off the pitch now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss how we can make things better for the players, press and fans, Osaka said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]