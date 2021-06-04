Impressive victory for Gladiators in Port Lincoln table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





+3 Round 5 of the Port Lincoln table tennis season produced some interesting results. A grade GLADIATORS 9 (28) DEF CROPPOS 3 (14) Gladiators player Russell Fordham had the night off and called up Lester Barnes for his first run this season. He did not disappoint and joined Serena Fong to win all four matches. The shining light for Croppos was when Angelika Sederstrom took a stunning win over club patron Joe Perone, leaving Perone with just one of three losses in recent seasons. LIONS 6 (23) DEF BY DODGERS 6 (30) Nathan Fong did everything he could to bring the Lions across the line with four wins, but it wasn’t enough with Dodgers’ Brenton Stagg playing 18 of the possible 20 sets – including three of four wins to see his team go home . In the battle of the heavy hitters, Fong took care of business as he came back from a 2-1 set deficit to beat Darren Atkins 5-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5 at back and again competition. TIGERS 10 (31) DEF PANTHERS 2 (10) The night didn’t start well for Panthers as they lost key player Tyler Ebert, but the show went on and Panthers were scrapped. The only Tigers player not to win all four matches was Wade Gray, who kindly donated his two singles matches to Dan Challinger and Luke McLachlan The match between Shane Stockham and Challinger was a one-way street. After an event start from the first set and at 6-6, Challinger appeared to be in control of the point, putting Stockham on the back foot and racing him back off the table and then up close. After a lot of scrambling, Stockham managed to win the point and all Challinger could do was applaud. Rattling, he dropped the first set easily and then the second was over in about two minutes, and Stockham eventually won the match 11-6, 11-2, 7-11, 11-6. B-class: GLADIATORS 8 (29) DEF CROPPOS 4 (19) The standout player of the draw was young Kynan Vidosic for Gladiators as he won all four of his matches including a rivalry win over his sister Kiarna. He cleared home by the narrowest margins and won 11-9 in the deciding fifth set. Ralph Sandford stood out for Croppos by winning three of his team’s four games. LIONS 8 (28) DEF DODGERS 4 (17) Lions’s James Siviour was very close to taking a great win, eventually falling short of a determined Leigh Povey who won 11-9 in the fifth set. This was Siviour’s only loss for the night, as he won his next three games to shine for his team. Charlotte Atkins of Dodgers played an absolute ripper against another young prodigy in Noah Beckmann, taking the win 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8. The young talent from both sides in the draw is the future of the club and things are looking extremely bright. TIGERS 6 (21) DEF BY PANTHERS 6 (24) In the most exciting game of Round B, even four solid wins from feisty Bobby Gibbes couldn’t get his Tigers team over the line. Teammate Matt Beckmann cleared Lance Barnett in singles, but Barnett retaliated by teaming up with John Theakstone to play in the tie against Beckmann and Cheryl King, taking the win 11-8, 7-11, 11- 8, 10-12, 11-9.







