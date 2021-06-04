Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Defends Bo Schembechler’s Legacy





BIG RAPIDS Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met members of the media for the first time in recent memory during the Ferris State Showcase camp at Top Taggart Field on Thursday. Tuesday marked the end of the recruiting dead-period, imposed by the NCAA at the start of the pandemic, allowing coaches to have personal contact with high school students. But it was the first time Harbaugh spoke publicly about his former head coach and mentor Bo Schembechler and his role in Robert Anderson’s sexual assault of athletes and students.UM has ordered a report of 240 pages from law firm WilmerHaleH, who said Schembechler was told by several players about Anderson’s behavior. “I can tell you this,” Harbaugh said. “Bo Schembechler … there was nothing I saw when I was a kid here, my father was on staff or when I played here … he never sat on anything. He never procrastinated. He took care for before the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler I know. There’s nothing that’s ever been swept under the rug or ignored. He’s dealt with everything in a timely manner. That’s the Bo Schembechler I knew.” COME TO LIGHT:An ex-Michigan player’s 1998 novel mirrors the findings in Robert Anderson’s abuse report Spotlight Michigan, an organization formed for the “responsibility for the crimes of Dr. Robert E. Anderson,” released a statement in response to Harbaugh’s comments. “It’s very unfortunate, but not surprising, that Coach Harbaughis has chosen to ignore the votes of 850 victims,” ​​said Autria Lindsay, a spokesperson for Spotlight Michigan. Coach Harbaugh continues to follow the Bo Schembechler method. “As the abuse by serial predator Dr. Robert Anderson continues to haunt its hundreds of victims, these brave men and women are victimized even more when their horrific allegations of rape and assault are not deemed credible by those in power.” the statement continued. “We had hoped that Coach Harbaugh would be the face of a new era for Michigan’s football program.” Harbaugh seemed to have a bit of a pick-me-up in his step, as did almost everyone else on the Ferris State campus, as things were back to normal as they had been in nearly 18 months. UM RECRUITMENT:5 Key Outlook Wolverines Will See This Month “I’ve just come to a camp,” Harbaugh said when asked what excited him during Thursday’s event. “It’s been a long time. It’s good to be back to normal. It’s nice to see[high school prospects]doing what they’re doing. You get to see the athleticism, the speed. You see them compete.” This low season is important for Harbaugh and Michigan. After a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, UM has taken care of the technical staff. Defensive Coordinator Don Brown is replaced by former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald, 33. The changes and youth movement of Michigan’s coaching staff is something that Harbaugh seemed to be striving for. The most recent change was bringing in former Kentucky Assistant and Renowned Recruiter Steve Clinkscale. “A lot of energy,” he said. “A lot of football knowledge. A lot of experience with this coaching staff. We have guys who are hungry. They are hungry and humble. That’s what I like the most about it. Coach Clinkscale; he really knows the position. He knows people. I have a lot of fun with him The energy of this staff is unprecedented.” Free Press personnel reports contributed to this report.

