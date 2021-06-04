Dowling Catholic’s Allison Szalay wins 2A girls’ tennis singles title





IOWA CITY, Ia. Just about everything in the Class 2A tennis scene comes to Dowling Catholic. Less than a week after the peak of Maroons Daniel Lu captured the boys’ singles title at Cedar Rapids, reached Dowling junior Allison Szalay the same Thursday in Iowa City. Szalay overthrew Claire Gu of West Des Moines Valley (6-4, 6-3) in the Class 2A girls’ singles match at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex. With Gu at number 1, Szalay at number 2, the top two of the bracket, a championship clash between the two seemed inevitable. Gu started the day with a semi-final victory over Ames’Arunadee Fernando, 6-3, 7-5. Szalay held her ground with a cruise control win over Ankeny Centennial’s Abbie Peterson (6-3, 6-1). As the June sun set, Gu and Szalay went out with everything on the line. The Dowling star needed a strong start to match Gu’s peak performance. AndSzalay took it with a 6-4 win. Now on the brink of a state title, Szalay wouldn’t let this opportunity pass. She seized control in the second set and left nothing to chance. Szalay topped off the disappointment with a 6-3 win that cheered those wearing Dowling maroon. More:Iowa high school tennis: Dowling Catholic’s Daniel Lu, AP’s Cameron Luhring win boys’ singles titles On the doubles side, Cedar Falls’ dynamic duo Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu defeated Dowling’s Ava Petersen and Mackenzie Klein in the 2A championship match. The Maroons almost turned it into a singles/doubles and took the first set, 6-3. But the Tigers tandem stormed back with 6-4 wins in the second and third set to take the title. Epic final in class 1A singles The championship showdown between Sasha Hyacinth of Columbus Catholic and Miyako Coffey of Cedar Rapids Xavier will long be remembered in the Iowa tennis community. That’s how it was in Waterloo’s Byrnes Park. Coffey, the number 2 seed, took the upper hand with a dominant 6-2 win in the first set. Hyacinth, the number 1 seed, had to regroup quickly. And ever has. More:Iowa high school boys state football: overview of Thursday’s semifinals An emphatic 6-1 win in the second made for an epic final showdown. Back and forth, Coffey and Hyacinth went back and forth, neither of them in a high-pressure environment. After Hyacinth fought off five match points and then failed to clear the title on her first three match point attempts, Columbus’ Catholic luminary finally emerged with a 12-10 win. After winning this title as a sophomore, Hyacinth is set for strong senior years as the Sailors’ tennis anchor. More:Waukee’s Matt Pries Named 2021 All-Iowa Girls’ Track Coach of the Year It wasn’t all bad for Xavier either. On the 1A doubles side, the Saints tandem of Ally Burger and Courtney Carstensen took the title over Fairfield’s Yana Gaskell and Penelope Higdon. The win came in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruitment and preparation for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

