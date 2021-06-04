Ethan Bear incident shows that racism continues to fascinate hockey and Canada

It’s that time of year again. With the NHL playoffs underway, families in the Kivalliq are once again divided by their loyalty to professional teams.

For the past few weeks, Facebook feeds in the region have been buzzing with chatter, bets and insults. I can only imagine the vivid situation in the homes of those separated in the Leafs and Habs camps, especially since this is the first time they have met in the playoffs since 1979.

Surprisingly, though, it was fans of the red-hot second-seeded Edmonton Oilers who were the first to face the devastation when they were knocked out with an embarrassing 4-0 sweep by the Winnipeg Jets. But the depth of those wounds pales in comparison to the attacks the team’s up-and-coming defender Ethan Bear experienced after the Oilers’ early exit.

Bear, who hails from Saskatchewan’s Ochapowace First Nation, was the target of despicable racist comments following the team’s final loss after making a mistake at one of Winnipeg’s goals.

Aside from the occasional broken TV screen in the heat of the moment, most of us realize that professional hockey is just a game, and all the staring and booing is all fun, or it should be.

The fact that such an ugly incident happened once again shows that Canada and its national game have a blatant racism problem.

This is nothing new. Anyone who knows Jordin Tootoo, or has followed his career, knows how much hatred is expressed against native players, both by their peers and fans.

It would be one thing if these were isolated incidents, but that’s not the case. Ask any Nunavummiuq who’s gone south to play hockey against mostly white kids in small towns and they’ll tell you how ugly it can get.

What is really disturbing is that every time an incident like this happens, the responsibility for exposing this racism rests with Indigenous, Inuit and Metis people.

Look no further than Naujaat, where Grade 11 student Heather Putulik last week staged a march in honor of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

Putulik’s initiative is just another sign that young Indigenous people are tired of being subjected to physical and sideline violence.

It is a sign of courage that young people affected by racism are willing to vote, but why are those in positions of power so cowardly by comparison?

It was shocking, but not surprising, to see how few active players came to the rescue of Bear after the attacks on him.

Except for the team’s former captain, Andrew Ference, and his current Connor McDavid, there were almost no personal statements condemning the league’s racist fans.

Meanwhile, media outlets have reached out to native players to provide commentary in Bears defense rather than asking hard questions of the leagues, mostly white players.

Why didn’t anyone ask Winnipeg players about the incident? Where were the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens? Someone who isn’t colored?

What’s so embarrassing about the lack of support for Bear is that hockey is a game that prides itself on an unwritten code based on honor. In theory, the code is about standing up for your teammates, especially when someone has a cheap shot at them.

While Tootoo remains the only Nunavummiut player to ever make it to the NHL, a new crop of young Inuit players is knocking on the door.

So is Brayden Uluqsi, who was recently signed by the Bradford Rattlers to play Junior A hockey in Ontario. Uluqsi said he looks up to Bear for paving the way for young native players like Tootoo did for him and Fred Sasakamoose long before that.

Uluqsi told Kivalliq News that he also encountered small amounts of racism during his time in the South, but he tried not to let it sink in.

It’s unfortunate and disgusting. There should be no racism in hockey at all, he said in response to the news about Bear, whom he admires.

It is incredible to see such a young and talented Inuk speak with such poise and maturity on such a difficult issue.

Which begs the question: If a 19-year-old with a bright future can speak for itself, why can’t a white man making millions of dollars playing the game think of anything worth saying?