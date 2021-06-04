FAMU Officially Renews Hoops, Football Coaches





Thanks to: FAMU Athletics Tallahassee, Florida | Florida A&M (FAMU) Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha announced contract extensions for head football coach Willie Simmons , men’s head basketball coach Robert McCullum and head basketball coach for women Shalon Pillow after approval by the Supervisory Board on Wednesday afternoon. “The past year has been filled with uncertainties and our coaches have shown the highest level of leadership and stability as we lead our programs into the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said Gosha. “We are excited about the trajectory of our programs and it was important that we retain elite coaches to ensure that continuity. I am grateful to President Robinson, the Board of Directors and the Foundation Board for their continued support.” Simmons, who took over the FAMU football program in 2018, led the Rattlers to a 9-2 record and an HBCU National Championship in 2019. Before Simmons arrived on the mound, FAMU hadn’t had a winning season since 2011. Rattlers finished the 2019 season at number 24 in the STATS FCS Poll and number 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Simmons was also 2019 Tallahassee Man of the Year for his community advocacy and recently named as a rising star on the National Coalition of Minority Coaches initiative. FAMU has extended Simmons for three years, leaving him in Tallahassee until 2025. McCullum has ushered in a new era of success for FAMU men’s basketball since joining the program in 2017. He led the Rattlers back to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament during the 2020-21 season and was named MEAC’s Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, the first time a FAMU coach has earned the honor in the 50’s. year history of the conference. McCullum earned a three-year extension, running through 2024. Pillow, who also signed a three-year extension through 2024, took charge of the FAMU women’s basketball program in the summer of 2020, bringing coaching experience from stints in Middle Tennessee State, Kentucky, South Florida and Hofstra. She also played basketball under legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt and has already displayed a wealth of experience in her national recruiting.

