Seconds share of loot in Yorkshire T20s at Weetwood





Game 1: Yorkshire 135/8; ML Revis 44, L. Doneathy 2/10; Durham 137/5; G Clark 56, S Poynter 41, JW Shutt 4/28) Durham won by 5 wickets Game 2: Durham 83ao, Yorkshire 84/3, Yorkshire won by 7 wickets Durham Seconds split the loot with Yorkshire at Weetwood Cricket Club, winning one and losing one in the ECB 2XI T20 North Group. After winning the toss in the first game, Durham asked Yorkshire to bat, with Oli Gibson striking out early by sacking Ben Birkhead and Matthew Waite. Matthew Revis and George Hill added 60 for the third wicket, before Revis was pinned lbw shortly afterwards by Liam Trevaskis who knocked Hill out for 22. Will Fraine scored 16, before being caught bowling by Luke Doneathy claiming 2/10 from 2 overs. Jack Campbell (2/21) and Oli Gibson (2/31) both took two and Trevaskis also batted, while Yorkshire closed their 20 overs at 135/8. In response, Graham Clark led the way with 56 of 26 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Jack Shutt claimed four wickets while Durham lost four wickets for 29 runs but an unbeaten 41 by Stuart Poynter in 31 balls saw Durham at home in 17 overs. In the second game, Durham struggled to get going as they were knocked out 83 in 15.4 overs, with Liam Trevaskis as the top scorer at 16. The Yorkshire bowlers split the wickets while Pillans, Poysden and Shut all took two wickets each. Trevaskis struck early in response, as he had caught Matthew Revis for 1. Despite the early wicket, a 51-run score for the second wicket from Matthew Waite (30) Ben Birkhead (20) led Yorkshire in their way. Campbell and Gibson both took one wicket to sack Waite and Birkhead, but 18 by Will Fraine saw Yorkshire at home in 9.4 overs to win by 7 wickets. Durham Seconds will be back in action tomorrow against Derbyshire at Emirates Riverside, with matches at 11am and 2.30pm.







