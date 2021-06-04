Sports
Mandan wins first state tennis title
But it never had the chance.
The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the 2020 spring sports season, so the Braves had to wait.
“I think we had a chance last year,” said Mandan coach Paul Christen. “We had about the same team. I thought we were a good match with Sheyenne. They’ve been hungry for the past two years.”
That turned out to be Thursday.
Mandan (19-0) capped off a perfect season by rolling to the state team title in Choice Health and Fitness. The Braves defeated Valley City 5-0 in the quarterfinals, defeated Bismarck Legacy 5-0 in the semifinals, and defeated Minot 4-1 in the championship.
“We knew we had the team to win,” said Christen. “It was about getting better every day. They showed up. Especially in every tournament we played our best tennis.
“It’s exciting. To have pretty much all the seniors on this team… after we didn’t have a chance last year… it’s very special for these girls.”
Of the seven players who took part in the final against Minot, six were seniors.
Mandan’s top player, West Region Singles Champion and senior Elizabeth Felderman, took the No. 1 singles win.
Felderman won the first set 6-4. She trailed 4-2 in the second set, but played the last four games against Minot junior Eden Olson.
“Eden changed her game plan when Elizabeth came to the net,” Christen said. “Instead of lobing, she floated the ball at her feet. Elizabeth didn’t make those shots. When Elizabeth made those shots, she won games quite easily, but Eden did a good job of adapting.”
After the last point, Mandan’s players stormed onto the field to celebrate.
As in the West Region final, the Braves won all three singles without losing a set.
Senior Lizzie Allan defeated Morgan Wheeler 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and senior Kate Kesler defeated Sienna Ronning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles match between Mandan’s Sophia Felderman-Breanna Helbling and Minot’s Sofia Egge-Sydney Fettig split sets as Mandan’s No. 1 win in singles became final to take the title. So they played a super tiebreak instead of a full third set. Felderman, a freshman, and Helbling, a senior, won 10-3.
Minot’s lone win came from Sidney Ressler and Martine Hammer on No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-3, over Mandan seniors Kylie Wieland and Payton Loerch. Minot, who narrowly defeated champion Fargo Davies 3-2 in the semifinals, finished the season 20-3.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Christen, who coached his longtime Williston High teammate Scott DeLorme in the final. “We had a few matchups that I knew were in our favour, but Minot is a good team. They came out after an emotional win over Davies and we knew they would be ready for us.”
meet ND state
Team tournament
At Choice Health and Fitness, Thursday
Quarter-finals
Mandan 5, Valley City 0
singles
1. Elizabeth Felderman on Abby Martineck 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lizzie Allan on Abby Redfearn 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kate Kesler on Georgia Zaun 6-0, 6-0
doubles
1. Sophia Felderman-Breanna Helbling on Olivia Ingstad-Breck Sufficool 6-2, 6-1; 2. Kylie Wieland-Payton Loerch on Maisie Leick-Kailee Nielson 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8
Bismarck Legacy 3, WF Sheyenne 2
singles
1. Mimi Gu, WFS, on Kristin Ness 6-2, 6-1; 2. Aleah McPherson, BL, on Jayne Thompson 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; 3. Alyssa Sommerfeld, WFS, on Abby Meier 6-1, 6-2
doubles
1. Camaryn Beasley-Chelsa Krom, BL, on Hailey Beeter-Kaitlyn Strandberg 6-1, 6-1; 2. Sierra Knoll-Anna Sorensen, BL, on Grace Hawkinson-Abby Timmerman 6-3, 6-4
Fargo Davies 5, Bismarck Century 0
singles
1. Lily Andrews on Ashley Kindem 6-2, 6-1; 2. Paige McCormick on Riley Lembke 6-0, 6-0; 3. Tanis Lee on Navisha Soni 6-1, 6-2
doubles
1. Marissa Burian-Olivia Marcil on Blaike Zander-Erika Lee 6-4, 6-3; 2. India Rohl-Grace Wanzek on Maya Kubsad-Bailey Upgren 6-2, 6-4
Minot 4, GF Central 1
singles
1. Sofia Egge, M, on Gabby Spicer 6-3, 6-1; 2. Eden Olson, M, on Madi Stauss 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Wheeler, M, on Lauren Tran 6-2, 6-0
doubles
1. Magdalene Spicer-Sydnee Lemieux, GFC, on Sydney Fettig-Sienna Ronning 6-3, 6-2; 2. Sidney Ressler-Martine Hammer, M, on Gianna Blue-Stella Blue 6-3, 6-1
Semi-finals
Mandan 5, Bismarck Legacy 0
singles
1. E. Felderman on Ness 6-1, 6-0; 2. Allan on McPherson 7-5, 6-2; 3. Kesler on Meier 3-6, 6-1, 6-0
doubles
1. S. Felderman-Helbling on Beasley-Knoll 6-4, 7-5; 2. Wieland-Loerch over Krom-Sorensen 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
Minot 3, Fargo Davies 2
singles
1. Olson, M, on Andrews 6-3, 6-1; 2. McCormick, FD, on Ronning 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mattson, M, on Lee 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-1
doubles
1. Harrow-Hammer, M, on Burian-Marcil 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4; 2. Rohl-Wanzek, FD, on Wheeler-Fettig 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Championship
Mandan 4, Minot 1
singles
1. E. Felderman, Mandan, on Olson 6-4, 6-4; 2. Allan, Mandan, on Wheeler 6-3, 6-3; 3. Kesler, Mandan, about Ronning, 6-2, 6-1
doubles
1. S. Felderman-Helbling, Mandan, on Egge-Fettig 2-6, 6-4, 10-3; 2. Ressler-Hammer, Minot, over Wieland-Loerch 6-1, 6-3
Third place
Fargo Davies 5, Bismarck Legacy 0
singles
1. Andrews on Beasley 6-4, 6-1; 2. McCormick on Ness 6-0, 6-3; 3. Lee about Krom 6-0, 6-3
doubles
1. Marcil-Burian on Knoll-Sorensen 7-5, 6-2; 2. Rohl-Wanzek on McPherson-Autym Humann 6-3, 6-4
Consolation semifinals
Bismarck Century 4, GF Central 1
singles
1. G. Spicer, GFC, on Blaike Zander 6-3, 6-4; 2. Kubsad, BC, on Stauss 6-1, 6-1; 3. Soni on Tran 7-5, 7-5
doubles
1. Lembke-Lee, BC, on M. Spicer-Lemieux 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kindem-Upgren, BC, over Blue-Blue 6-0, 6-2
WF Sheyenne 3, Valley City 2
singles
1. Gu, WFS, over Leick 6-2, 6-0; 2. Nielsen, VC, over Thompson 6-2, 6-1; 3. Sommerfeld, WFS, on Zaun 6-0, 6-1
doubles
1. Sufficool-Ingstad, VC, over Beeter-Strandberg 7-6(5), 6-1; 2. Hawkinson-Timmerman, WFS, over Martineck-Redfearn 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
fifth place
W.F. Sheyenne 3, Bismarck Century 2
singles
1. Gu, WFS, about Zander 5-0, ret.; 2. Kubsad, BC, on Thompson 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; 3. Sommerfeld, WFS, on Soni 6-1, 6-2
doubles
1. Lembke-Lee, WFS, on Beeter-Strandberg 6-3, 6-4; 2. Hawkinson-Timmerman, WFS, on Upgren-Kindem 6-4, 7-6 (8)
