U. hires Melanie Ruzzi as women’s hockey coach

Melanie Ruzzi was hired as the new head coach of the women’s hockey team, Vice President of Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun PhD92 announced in a statement May 20th. Ruzzi replaces former hockey coach Zaban Wahlig, who stepped down from the position Apr 14. Ruzzi called the opportunity to serve as head coach at Brown a kind of dream.

Her local background at Providence College, in addition to her experience at three Ivy League institutions and USA Hockey, helped (Ruzzi) quickly rise to the top of an extremely strong and competitive candidate pool, Calhoun said in a statement. statement to Brown Athletics. We believe she is perfectly suited to put Brown women’s ice hockey back on the map and can’t wait to welcome her, along with her partner Katie Guay 05, when they arrive at College Hill.

Although Ruzzi has no previous experience with Brown, she is familiar with city of Providence and Ivy League athletics. Ruzzi began her coaching career as an assistant coach at Amherst College and later served as an assistant coach at Harvard before joining the coaching staff of Providence Colleges. Ruzzi played college hockey at Providence, where she would go on to serve as associate head coach. I see the city of Providence very much as a second home, she told The Herald.

Ruzzi has spent the past two years as an assistant women’s hockey coach at Princeton, an experience she expects will help in her transition to coaching at Brown. It’s just shifting from recruiting to Princeton to recruiting to Brown, she said. I think one of the positives for me is that we’re looking for students of the same caliber, but were just looking for a fit at Brown, which is very different (from Princeton).

Women’s hockey player Lily Lacey 24 was impressed by Ruzzi’s resume. She seems very, very fit for the job, Lacey said. She has Ivy League student-athlete (coaching experience) to her name.

Ruzzi believes her most important job as a coach is to create an environment in which her athletes can thrive on and off the ice. It’s not that (brown student athletes) put athletics first or that they put school first; they want to be good at both, she said. My job is to create an environment that is efficient, but also challenges them, so that they can achieve the things they want to achieve, without putting one above the other.

Comes from the cancellation of the 2020-21 winter season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruzzi will be tasked with leading a roster made up of many athletes who have not yet had the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level. We would have two classes of student athletes who have never played D1 college hockey, and so that means we’re a very young team, but it also means we have a chance to do some really cool stuff, she said. Our challenge is to get two entire classes of young women to understand the level (Division I).

Despite these challenges, Ruzzi sees opportunities in the timing of the transition. Taking over a program after the pandemic is almost perfect timing, she said. It gives the athletes a fresh start.

Lacey and teammate Anna Gallagher 24 expressed similar sentiments. We’re all new to everything, Gallagher said. We have no idea what it’s like to play D1, but it’s a really good new start for all of us.

This program has been waiting for change for a while, and I’m glad we can all start on the same page, Lacey added. Our ice rink is being renovated. There are all kinds of new starts.

Ruzzi has made an effort to connect with her athletes, even though the activities are still largely virtual. I think the starter is just getting to know each of (the athletes), their families and what they care about, she said.

Gallagher spoke virtually with Ruzzi and was impressed. She seems to know what she’s doing and she’s very professional, Gallagher said.

While Ruzzi’s ultimate goal is to compete for championships, she is currently focused on building a team culture. I really want to create an environment where their time for practice, skills and video is the best time of the day for (the athletes), she said. Bringing a great character and great diversity (to) our dressing room (is the goal).