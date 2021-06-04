Bello, Odusanya Renew Rivalry at Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge | Challenge The Guardian Nigeria News

Two of the country’s top female table tennis players, Fatimo Bello of G20 and Bose Odusanya of Lagos, will continue their rivalry in the Lagos Top 16 Invitational Challenge scheduled for June 12 in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The tournament is being organized by Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) with the aim of maintaining the momentum generated during the just concluded 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships. The one-day competition will see the top 32 players (16 men and 16 women) from all over the country.

Bello, who has gone unbeaten in all competitions this year and has won the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin, the Aso Cup Championship in Abuja and the NTTF National Championships in Lagos, will aim to continue her dominance against Odusanya, who defeated her in the team event of the National Championships.

After putting the disappointment of the National Championships behind them, Ondo’s Taiwo Mati and G20’s Azeez Solanke will aim to avenge their final and semi-final losses to Rilwan Akanbi at the N1.2 million prize money tournament sponsored by Renewed Hope, Lagos, with technical support from the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA).

Among the stars listed for the championships approved by NTTF are the 2020 National Sports Festival champion, Amadi Omeh of Ondo State and David Fayele of Lagos.

Also among the invited players are the silver medalist of the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Star Contender, Usman Okanlawon, National Cadet Champions, Samuel Boboye of Bayelsa and Hope Uduaka of Cross River.

According to the tournament prospectus, the invited players will go through three stages to become champions, starting at the group stage from where the top two players advance to the second round.

The second phase consists of the eight qualifiers from the first phase, which will be divided into two groups in round-robin matches, two of which will advance to the semi-finals.