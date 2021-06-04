Islanders lament end in Game 3 loss to Bruins

Mathew Barzal and Semyon Varlamov had to deal with mixed feelings after the New York Islanders’ 2-1 loss overtime to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Second Round at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday.

Rather than raving about their standout performances that helped the Islanders work overtime after being outplayed for much of the third period, Barzal and Varlamov wanted to move on quickly after a disappointing end on Brad Marchand‘s target 3:36 in sudden death.

“It was a good game,” said Barzal. “Both teams played hard. … I think I’ve said it before, it’s about 10 minutes hard and then it’s the play-offs, so you turn the page.”

New York has no choice, trailing 2-1 in the best-of-7 series with Game 4 here Saturday (7:15 p.m. ET; NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS). But it would have been easy for him to think about what might have happened if the overtime had gone differently.

After Barzal scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Play-offs to make it 1-1 with 5:26 left in the regular season, the Islanders center had a great chance to score the winner after the rebound from Jordan Ebele’s front shot 2:08 into overtime. Instead, Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask was in a good position to save the toad before chopping the puck out of the air with his glove.

“Tuukka made a great save,” said Barzal. “Usually in those situations I thought I was tight and just wanted to sneak a five-hole, but he was there. He was big on them all night, just like [Varlamov]. So it’s a shame.”

Video: [email protected], Gm3: Barzal shows patience to tie it late

Varlamov stopped 38 consecutive shots after Craig Smith‘s goal that gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 5:52 of the first period. That included 13 saves in the second period and 21 in the third to hold New York within one until Barzal’s tying run.

But in extra time, Marchand’s sharp shot from the left backboards seemed to surprise Varlamov, who appeared to go down to hug the right post as the puck went over his left shoulder and over the top of the right post.

“We just finished the game, I didn’t even see the replay,” Varlamov said. “So I have to go back to the locker room and I don’t really have an answer for you right now. It was a bit of a weird shot, but the puck just found it. So it was a good move, I think, by Marchand.”

It ruined what was otherwise a positive night for Barzal and Varlamov, who gave New York plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the rest of this series.

Barzal’s lack of goals has been a topic of almost daily discussion for the Islanders since the second round began. He had three assists in six games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round and was limited to one assist in the first two games against Boston.

So when he stuffed the puck past Rask’s path near the left post on Thursday to even the game, there was cause for relief.

“I was just yelling,” Barzal said. “Happy to score.”

Finishing with four shots on target and six attempts, Barzal was one of the Islanders’ most dynamic attacking players in a game when they were limited to 24 shots on target in the regular season.

“I thought he had a lot of jump in his game,” said New York coach Barry Trotz. “He was dangerous. We had some guys tonight. He was one of them.’

Video: Marchand, Rask help Bruins lead the series

Varlamov started the series on the bench after rookie Ilya Sorokin won the last three games of the first round against Pittsburgh. But Trotz decided to turn to the veteran after a 5-2 loss in Game 1, and he resigned and made 39 saves in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 2.

With 39 more saves on Thursday, Varlamov has stopped 78 of the 83 shots in the series.

“He has been excellent for us all year and he made huge saves for us tonight and kept us in the game,” said the Islanders defender. Ryan Pulock said. “That’s what we need from him.”

Trotz said he is confident that Varlamov will soon put the winning goal behind him.

“That’s a puck hitting a hole nearly an inch and a half with a puck,” Trotz said. “That’s a shot he wants back, but he’ll let it go. Not unlike he’s done many, many times before.”