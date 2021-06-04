2023 5 Star Drayk Bowen Visit Comment

Connect with us

As Michigan Football held its “Detroit Day” on Wednesday, it wasn’t just southeastern Michigan prospects making their way onto campus. In fact, the Wolverines got a pretty big visitor in the 2023 class.

Merrillville (IN) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen is rated a five-star in the 2023 247Sports Composite at number 25 overall, the highest-rated linebacker in the nation and the best player in the state of Indiana. And when he arrived on campus on Wednesday, the coaching staff rolled out the red carpet for him.

“We started at all the football offices,” Bowen told WolverinesWire. “That’s where we met Coach Helow. They showed us the weight room, the indoor facility, the training room, the basketball court that the players can play on after their training and the like. And then we went to Coach Harbaugh’s office. I, of course, talked to him for about 15-20 minutes. And then we went to the stadium to see the locker room. I need to see the stadium from the field. Then we did a photo shoot.

“We went to business school, the Ross School of Business. We attended that school – I thought that was pretty cool. And we toured the campus a bit.”

Planning to take business to the next level—following in his father’s footsteps in that light—that last leg of the tour was what struck Bowen most while he was in Ann Arbor. But he was also impressed with the football facilities and how many ways Michigan has to help players achieve their dreams, both on and off the field.

“Really, the Ross School of Business was incredible,” Bowen said. “The size, how much they have to learn, being able to get your business degree. All the different types of business majors they have – and also the fact that it has an undergraduate business school, so that was all really cool.

“But also all the ways in which they can develop you as a footballer. In the work facility, all the pads, the jumbotron, the replay stuff – that was all really cool.

Bowen spent most of his time with linebackers coach George Helow and with player personnel analyst Jack Clark — whom he particularly liked since attending the Ross School of Business. As for his potential future position coach, he shared with Bowen how he sees him fitting into the revamped linebacker corps if he chose to wear a winged helmet.

“I really liked him, he’s a pretty cool guy — pretty laid back,” Bowen said. “He said they really like my height, how big I could be at the next level once they’ve reached the weight. But he said they really want to use me as a midfielder.”

While Michigan may see him that way at the moment, Bowen says he’s a student of the game and can play anywhere he’s asked about linebacker position. Right now, he stands at 6-foot-2, 215-pounds.

“Really, I feel like I can play as a linebacker anywhere, whether that’s inside, outside or in the middle,” Bowen said. “The way I play the game, I play fast, I play hard, downhill. I’ve studied the game before, so I’m pretty sure it’s coming from the other side. I watch about four hours of film during the week—which is Sunday through Thursday—so at least four hours after class ends. I’m really a student of the game, but I really think I can play anywhere.”

Right now, Notre Dame is another school among his 23 reported offers that has been the hardest to come by — though he admits Michigan is at the top in that regard. The Fighting Irish currently have all four of Bowen’s 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, but Bowen isn’t ready to scrap his top schools until he makes a huge number of visits during the month of June. After that, he starts figuring out what he likes and what he doesn’t. After that, he starts making a list of top schools.

But what are the criteria he has right now as he makes it to college campuses? He said all the things players who end up in Ann Arbor tend to say: He’s looking for a place that feels like “home.”

“I just want it to feel like a second home, a place where I’m going to get a good degree and a good education,” Bowen said. “And then a place where I feel like I’m going to develop as a player and as a man. And a winning culture.”

