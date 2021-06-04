Sports
China gives Li Na ‘cold shoulder’ ten years after changing tennis
Shanghai (AFP)
Ten years ago, more than 110 million people from China tuned in to watch Li Na become the first Asian-born player to win a Grand Slam title, but now she’s rarely seen on TV or in the country’s media.
Her big break for Chinese and Asian tennis at the 2011 French Open was followed by a second major at the Australian Open in 2014, before Li tearfully called it quits later that year.
Now 39, Li is seen only fleetingly and when she received some attention earlier this year, it came in the form of fierce criticism from a prominent newspaper affiliated with the ruling Communist Party.
Today, the woman who stood out for her independent nature, chest tattoo and refused to bow to China’s state sports system is a muted figure, including shunning social media.
A major movie about her reportedly ended filming in 2019, but has not appeared in China’s heavily censored cinemas. If it ever does, the Global Times says people can “boycott” it.
“The athlete’s past scandals have cast a shadow over her reputation,” the nationalist newspaper said in March, warning that the film’s prospects at the box office are “creepy” if it ever gets shown.
The Global Times highlighted an incident in 2017 when it said Li was responding to a kindergarten sex abuse scandal by forwarding a cartoon on Twitter-like Weibo of a demon holding a gun and holding a child.
The haunting photo is said to have been taken by a member of the Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned in China and labeled “a cult”.
Some took Li’s post as a condemnation of the Chinese military because there were rumors, which were later dispelled, that the abuse was somehow related to the People’s Liberation Army.
Li explained on Weibo that, as a mother of two young children, her post was an “impulsive” response.
“Since the incident, Li has been widely criticized and killed by netizens,” according to the Global Times.
Li has 22 million followers on Weibo, but hasn’t posted there since last July when she announced she would become an ambassador for China’s domestic tennis tour.
– ‘Hat too big’ –
Li’s success did not lead to a period of Chinese tennis glory.
There are no Chinese men or women in the current top 30 in the world and she remains the only player in the country to win a Grand Slam singles title.
But when the French Open kicked off this week, her historic performance at Roland Garros on June 4, 2011 was only casually mentioned at home.
Indeed, the last time Li received much attention in the Chinese media was in January when she was trending on Weibo over claims that she switched nationalities to South Korea.
Shanghai’s The Paper called her that she dismissed that as untrue, but the story fit into a long story that she is unpatriotic and has forgotten her roots.
#photo1
Some of her detractors refer to an interview she gave to The New York Times in 2013, where she was quoted as saying, “When people say I represent the nation, that’s too big a hat for me to wear.”
Li, who is from Wuhan, may have simply chosen to shun the limelight – she had tense relations with Chinese media for a long time and previously spoke of enjoying spending time with her young family.
The woman who ranks among the top athletes in her country alongside Yao Ming and Olympic champion hurdler Liu Xiang was never the typical Chinese sports star.
She controversially left the state-run sports system in 2008, which was seen as a betrayal by some in China.
But it allowed Li to choose her own coaches and keep most of her winnings – and ultimately brought Grand Slam success.
Ouyang Wensheng, a tennis commentator, called Li “an iconic figure in Chinese and Asian tennis”.
He said her long-cherished plans for a tennis school have so far failed to materialize due to a lack of sponsors, but she “pays attention to the development of young Chinese players” and continues to be an inspiration to others.
