Peter and June celebrate 50 years of marriage | The times





Peter and June Wass (née Milsom) get ready to celebrate a special milestone: their 50th wedding anniversary. The pair met in the mid-1960s at the South Adelaide Table Tennis Club, where June was secretary and Peter a member. They developed a friendship before June spent some time abroad. After her return, a romance blossomed and the couple – then in their twenties – became engaged. “When she came back from abroad, I looked at her and thought, wow, she looks pretty good,” joked Peter. “I wouldn’t let her slip this time.” Their engagement lasted seven months before they were married on June 5, 1971 at the Church of England in Henley Beach. Not long after, the happy couple built their family home in Aldgate, where they lived for many years and raised their two children, daughter Alison and son Ashley. Peter worked for many years as a banker in Adelaide and also had a gardening tour in the Hills, while June worked as an office worker and piano teacher. She is still an avid classical pianist. The pair have always been involved in sports, with Peter playing table tennis, golf and cricket in the Adelaide Hills for many years. Today, Peter and June are passionately involved with the Victor Harbor Bowling Club, as well as Meals on Wheels, where they have volunteered for many years. “Having shared interests and passions and supporting each other are very important to our marriage,” June said. “Our children and grandchildren are very important to us… we have seven grandchildren, so they keep us busy.” The couple are also avid travelers and spent a lot of time touring Australia in their caravan. They look back fondly on traveling the country when their children were young. Peter and June moved to Victor Harbor over five years ago and currently live in McCracken with a beautiful view of the sea. They enjoy daily walks with their border collie which keeps them busy and active. To celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, the Wass’ will be doing what they do best – bowling for Victor Harbor, before enjoying “a nice meal.” On Sunday they celebrate the occasion and the birthday of June with family.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos