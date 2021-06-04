Rays picks up first full game in five years

NEW YORK — Ryan Yarbrough became a big leaguer at a time when the highest ratings were given to pitchers who started games and those who finished them.

The left-handed Tampa Bay Rays helped transform baseball into a role that neither does, and so he knows how rare an opportunity he got on Thursday when manager Kevin Cash handed him the ball back with the chance to start the ninth inning and to end.

“My whole mission was to get all three of them,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough ended a 24-start scoreless slip with Tampa Bay’s first complete game in more than five years, Austin Meadows homered to shaky Yankees trump Gerrit Cole and racked up five runs, and the Rays defeated New York 9-on Thursday. 2.

Yarbrough (3-3), best known as Tampa Bay’s go-to bulk man in the early days of the opener, hadn’t won a start since August 11, 2019. He threw a career-high 82/3 innings that day, but with the Rays clinging to a 1-0 lead over Seattle, Cash snatched him after just 100 pitches.

Yarbrough had a big lead this time, finishing with a career of 113 pitches.

“The circle is about complete, I think,” Yarbrough said.

Tampa Bay had a Major League-record run of 731 games without a complete game since Matt Andriese’s two-hit elimination at Oakland on May 14, 2016. Toronto is now the longest with 231 games.

“Our team has given us a good chance to do that,” said Yarbrough. “With the way we do things, with a close lead, that’s not going to work.”

The AL East-leading Rays saved a four-game split and improved to 10-3 at Yankee Stadium since last season’s start. New York fell 41/2 games back from Tampa Bay, dropping seven out of 10 in their first run this year against the rival Red Sox.

Yarbrough escaped a key jam in the fourth and allowed home runs to Brett Gardner and Miguel Andjar, but otherwise crossed.

The 29-year-old gave up two runs and six hits. He walked no batter and struckout six.

“I’m sure he was probably sucking a little wind there in the eighth and ninth innings,” Cash said. “But I hope it’s something he wanted because we really appreciated that he was able to complete it.”

RED SOX 5, ASTROS 1 Martin Perez threw 72/3 scoreless innings and Boston prevented a four-game sweep by beating Houston.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 1 Yoan Moncada and Jake Lamb hit two of Chicago’s four home runs and the White Sox defeated Detroit.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 5 Salvador Perez hit two homeruns and Jarrod Dyson scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning when midfielder Gilberto Celestino committed a few errors on a simple flyout when Kansas City defeated Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 1 Dansby Swanson hit his 10th home run of the season in Atlanta’s four-run sixth inning when the Braves defeated Washington.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3 Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to lift Pittsburgh to a victory over Miami.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Christian Yelich hit his second homerun of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that defeated Milwaukee Arizona.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2 Jesse Winker hit a two-run home run for Cincinnati and Vladimir Gutierrez took his first win of his career in a win over St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 11, RANGERS 6 Austin Gomber threw six shutout innings, Charlie Blackmon homered and Colorado defeated Texas to complete a franchise-worst 0-9 trip for the Rangers and extend their longest losing streak since 2003 to nine games.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts en route to the dugout after giving up a two-run home run to Austin Meadows, the Tampa Bay Rays designee in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021 , at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Designated batter Austin Meadows (17) of Tampa Bay Rays trots home after hitting a two-run homerun in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tampa Bay Rays Mike Zunino, right, slides in to score as New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, left, backup late throw from right field during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tampa Bay Rays designee Austin Meadows is greeted by Brandon Lowe (8) after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)