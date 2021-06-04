Cricket: Rashid Khan on declining Afghanistan T20 captaincy, says ‘I’m better off as a player than as a leader’





Afghanistan’s leading spinner, Rashid Khan, wants to focus on his achievements as a player he believes will be more important to the team, bearing in mind the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Rashid declined to captain the T20 side for fear it could affect his own performance. Afghanistan has changed captains regularly and earlier this week Hashmatullah named Shahidi their Test and ODI skipper. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has yet to appoint the T20 captain. “I am very clear that I am better off as a player. I am good in the role of vice captain and help the captain where I am needed. It is better for me that I stay away from this position,” Rashid was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’. “I want to do well for the team as a player and my performance is a little bit more important to the team than I think about other things as captain.” With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, 22-year-old Rashid feels he can better focus on what he does best. “It also takes time and the most important thing at the moment is the World Cup, which is very close and I think it’s too much for me to have. “I’m afraid it could affect my performance for the team, which is a key, so I’m very happy as a player and whatever the decision-making board and selection committee make, I fully support it and will appreciate it. “When you have a year or two, you control yourself and you understand things only then it is easier to handle the role. “I was once the captain and she… [board] know my mindset and that’s why they kept the spot empty looking for someone else while i stay as vice captain,” said one of the best spinners in limited overs cricket. Rashid, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, will play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistani Super League.







