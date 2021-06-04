Archbishop Shaw on his way to respectability, win – Crescent City Sports

Archbishop Shaw’s football program is filled with great success, including a 1987 state championship and 1988, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2007 and 2008 state title appearances under legendary coach Hank Tierney and Scott Bairnsfather.

In recent years, the Eagles have had a hard time on the roster.

As enrollment dwindled, the opposition’s difficulty increased as Shaw has consistently opted to play up to Class 5A status in the Catholic League.

The debate on what to do by 2022 remains as to whether Shaw should remain in 5A (Division I) or reconsider and lower his enrollment rating.

As a result of contributing factors, Shaw hasn’t won a district contest since 2015.

Bairnsfather left after the 2016 season.

Former Eagles star Tommy Connors took over the Eagles program in 2017 and he is entering his fifth season at the helm.

While the process of rebuilding the once-proud program has been arduous, the pain is about to turn into gain.

Shaw was respectable in a shortened 2020 season, going 2-4. One of the games canceled due to COVID 19 issues was a winable game for the Eagles.

After his first season, Connors started again playing very young players at the varsity level.

Those young players are now full-grown, experienced players with the size and ability needed to compete in one of the toughest, if not the toughest leagues in Louisiana.

The Eagles returns a large number of players from a year ago.

Shaw returns 14 starters, including seven on each side of the football.

We’re finally at a point where we can compete in the league this year, Connors said. Last year we started well and were immediately shut down by COVID-19. We played Curtis with only two days of practice and played badly and played Brother Martin with only half a week of practice.

Up front is senior quarterback Stephen Banford (6-3, 220).

Stephen is huge and he has a big arm and he has experience, Connors said. He can make all the throws from sideline to sideline. He can make any throw anywhere on the field. If someone opens, he can get it to him.

David Kency (5-8, 160) has the ability to make a difference. Kency won the 100m track district championship.

He has great playing ability, Connors said. It’s hard to replicate that kind of speed and you certainly can’t coach it. We have to give him the ball.

Junior wide receiver Michael Williams had 630 yards receiving and six touchdowns a year ago.

Williams has elite speed, another man who can run fast and threaten any defense, Connors said. He was very productive for us a year ago and we expect him to be even better this year.

Center Jheron Batiste is a four year old starter in the center.

That’s a luxury to have a guy who starts every game with a lot of experience, Connors said. We love his knowledge of the game and his toughness.

Another strong point is the bookend tackles for the Eagles.

Sophomore Kilas Francis (6-1, 300) plays the left tackle while Raymond Howard (6-3, 275) returns on the right.

Those two guys have a very bright future, and they’ve had good experience as freshmen, Connors said. They’re the size you really want for the job and both have gotten stronger and smarter.

The Shaw defense returns quite a bit of experience, including a two-way performer up front.

Francis will also play up front in defense, Connors said. He will be heavily counted on. Senior Jason Bush (6-1,300) is our returning nose guard, a returning starter. He can be very disruptive. We’re finishing tall with junior Ronald Allen (6-3) and sophomore Jaden Scott (6-3), both of whom have very bright futures.

At linebacker, seniors Evan Weber (5-11, 220) and Chad Gooden (6-0, 230) return from a year ago with excellent size and solid credentials.

Junior defensive defender Michael Newton (5-11, 180) is outstanding. Newton had 48 tackles, including two sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble at recovery a year ago. Josh Smallwood returns as a good deck corner.

We have some position battles on safety, but we really like Newton and Smallwood, Connors said. A lot will come down to hard work and you want to see a clear difference in players coming up.

While Shaw has improved a lot, will the record reflect that this season?

That may be difficult to determine, based on the difficulty of the scheme.

The Eagles face a daunting pre-district schedule, opening against Division III power St. Charles Catholic on Sept. 3, followed by games featuring ever-talented Landry and John Ehret.

All three are good, talented teams, Connors said. St. Charles Catholic went to the title match last year. Ehret won his league and has recently been to a state title match. Landry has been good for ten years and won a state title. We are looking forward to it and want to build continuity and prepare ourselves for the neighborhood game.

Then comes the gauntlet of the Catholic League, which kicks off at home against Holy Cross on Sept. 24 for the annual Megaphone Game with Archbishop Rummel at Joe Yenni Stadium. The Eagles then host John Curtis Christian, travel to play Brother Martin, entertain Jesuit and conclude at Tad Gormley Stadium against St. Augustine on October 30.

A year ago, Shaw played Jesuit to a 10-point game, losing by just five points to St. Aug.

We played Jesuit and St Aug very well because we have better players and we had a full week of preparation, said Connors. We have to be lucky this time. We will return key players who will be positive for us and we will play both ways against some guys. This is a very challenging, difficult competition with good teams and good coaches. We feel we are now ready to compete.

Shaw has another advantage that the stadium on campus will now have permanent lighting, allowing the Eagles to play all home games on Friday night, maximizing the potential for attendance.

It’s a really nice addition to our program, Connors said. We are thrilled to be able to play at home on Friday night and think it will help us get more fans in the stands.

It’s been a long and arduous process, but Shaw is getting closer and closer to making his mark.