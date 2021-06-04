BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji’s Filippo Buffo crowned Section 8AA singles champion

The BHS senior captured the Section 8AA singles title at Sartell on Thursday, just 24 hours after the Lumberjacks secured their first Section Championship in more than 40 years.

When you come out as the best player in the section, that’s a pretty impressive feat, said head coach Kyle Fodness.

Buffo is the first Bemidji player to win an individual section title since 2009, when Sam Weaver and Ben Holter claimed the 8AA double crown.

Whether Buffo is the first lumberjack to win a singles title is unclear.

Former head coach Mark Fodness estimated in 2018 that it had been about 40 years since a Bemidji singles player last qualified for state, either as a section champion or runner-up.

That year, another Buffo hit his ticket to the state.

Nic Buffo, Filippos’s older brother, qualified second in singles. This year, Filippo followed in his brothers’ footsteps by coming to Bemidji as an exchange student from Italy.

The younger Buffo has compiled an unblemished 23-0 record this season that will be hell in next week’s individual state tournament.

The big thing that was great for him is that he can make the game come to him, Fodness said. He has such a good all round game that he can sort of pick what is most effective for him that day.

He may have a few different strategies at his disposal, much like a starting pitcher in baseball has a few fields at his disposal. That is a kind of Filippos tennis game.

The best of the Norths, Buffo never dropped a set all day while going through all three rounds effortlessly.

The senior defeated Beckers Troy Nuest 6-1, 6-0 in the quarter-finals and beat Brainerds Matthew Moraghan 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-finals. Buffo sent South’s top seed, Zach Bengtson of Becker, into the final by a championship-winning score of 6-2, 6-3.

In the doubles tournament, Michael Dickinson and Logan Jensen didn’t make it to a state tournament berth, but still got away with third-place medals.

The Norths No. 2 BHS duo defeated Ben Nelson and Gavin Fenstad of St. Cloud Tech 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. The Jacks then lost a tight semi-final to South No. 1 seed Ryan Bengtson and Eli Scheideman to Becker 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Dickinson and Jensen recovered from a 6-3 loss in set one by winning 6-3 and 6-1 to take third place over Brainerds Beck Barber and RJ Campbell.

North seeded duo Jacob Partington and Gannon Lueck from Alexandria won the section final over the Becker pair. Bemidji was deprived of a standing shot as no real second match was needed as Becker previously beat Dickinson and Jensen, which the two learned during the match for third place.

Michael and Logan played harder after that, Fodness said. They just went ahead and continued to work. That’s really proof for them.

Noah Johnson also represented Bemidji in singles on Thursday. He was knocked out 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals by St. Cloud Techs Emilio Estevez.

Buffo begins play at the Class AA state tournament on Thursday, June 10 at Prior Lake High School. The Lumberjacks will participate in the team tournament from Tuesday 8 June.

Buffos title added an exclamation mark to the teams’ triumph on Wednesday.

It can be hard to get off that emotional high of a really great team win, Fodness said. Everyone on all courts tried as hard as they could and played some really good matches. They can all walk off the track, wherever they ended up, with their heads held high.