Sports Digest: German scores first win for Sea Dogs in 7-0 win over Harrisburg

BASKETBALL

Frank German and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, Joey Meneses drove in three runs and Ronaldo Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 7-0 win against the Harrisburg Senators in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

German (1-3) gave up only two hits, struckout three and walked once to record his first Double-A victory.

Meneses gave the Sea Dogs the lead in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that forced Pedro Castellanos in.

Portland broke it open in the sixth. Meneses hit a double-run double and Hernandez followed with his third homerun of the season to make it 5-0.

FOOTBALL

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE:Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute and the United States defeated Honduras 1-0 in Denver to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.

John Brooks paid off a pass to Weston McKennie, who muffled a one-headed pass for Siebatcheu. The 26-year-old attacker, who made his international debut in March, leaned forward for a diving header that pushed the ball past goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar.

Born in Washington, DC, Siebatcheu grew up in France and was eligible to play for both countries and Cameroon. He made his league debut as a comeback in the 78th minute as part of a new American team trying to recover from failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The US will play the championship game against Mexico or Costa Rica on Sunday.

SPAIN: After taking some time to analyze Ronald Koeman’s performance last season, Barcelona announced that it will keep the Dutch coach at the helm for another year. The decision was announced after a meeting of the club’s board of directors.

Koeman still has a one-year contract, but club president Joan Laporta had said the club were considering keeping him after a disappointing season in which Barcelona only won the Copa del Rey and lost several chances to win the Spanish League.

ENGLAND: Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was excluded from the European Championship due to a left thigh injury sustained during a warm-up match.

England open the tournament against Croatia on June 13.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland each scored two goals, and the United States defeated Slovakia 6-1 to advance to a semi-final showdown with Canada in the Latvian World Hockey Championship.

The Canadians, who lost their first three games in the tournament, stunned Russia 2-1 on an overtime goal from Andrew Mangiapane.

The other semi-final on Saturday will pair defending champions Finland and Germany, which stunned Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout. Finland defeated the Czech Republic 1-0.

COLLEGES

TRANSFER RULE: The Southeastern Conference and the Big East abolished their intra-conference transfer policies, which allowed athletes to transfer within the leagues without qualifying for a year.

The decisions in each conference were made by university presidents and chancellors. The changes will take effect immediately and align with the trend in college sports to provide greater freedom for athletes who switch schools.

BASKETBALL

WNB: A’ja Wilson had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the visiting Las Vegas Aces used a late run to beat the New York Liberty 94-82.

Jackie Young added 16 points and Dearica Hamby had 13 for Las Vegas (6-3).

Betnijah Laney scored 23 points for New York (5-3).

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

USFL: The USFL will be relaunched in 2022, four decades after the Spring League’s short-lived run with stars like Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and team owner Donald Trump. The new USFL has announced that it will play with a minimum of eight teams next spring, delivering high-quality, innovative professional football to fans.

While those teams, along with the cities, head coaches and schedules won’t be announced until later, the league said it will retain the rights to the key original team names. The USFL also uses the same red, white, and blue stars-and-stripes logo as from 1983-85.

Fox Sports, which has a minority stake in the company that owns the new USFL, will become the league’s official broadcast partner.

The USFL was launched in 1983 but collapsed after three seasons due to out of control spending and a misguided attempt led by Trump, owner of the New Jersey Generals, to go head-to-head with the NFL in the fall.

NFL: Detroit Lions Jashon Cornell defensive tackle was suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy and program.

