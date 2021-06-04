Sports
Olympian Yamaguchi says Japan is ‘cornered’ to hold games
TOKYO — One of Japan’s best-known Olympians and an executive member of the Japanese Olympic Committee says Tokyo has been cornered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an outspoken editorial published Friday, Kaori Yamaguchi said the International Olympic Committee, the government and local organizers are ignoring widespread opposition to the Olympics from the Japanese public.
Depending on how the question is phrased in different polls, 50-80% of Japanese are against holding the Olympics.
“We are cornered in a situation where we can’t even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we don’t,” Yamaguchi wrote in an editorial published by Japan’s Kyodo news agency. “The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
Yamaguchi won an Olympic bronze medal in judo at the 1988 Olympics and is also a former world champion. She teaches at the University of Tsukuba.
“What will these Olympics be for and for whom?” she asked. “The matches have already lost meaning and are held just for them. I think we have already missed the opportunity to cancel.”
Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to host the Tokyo Olympics, and government audits say that could be double.
In addition, the Swiss-based IOC derives nearly 75% of its revenue from the sale of broadcasting rights. Revenues have stalled since the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, and estimates suggest it could lose $3 billion – $4 billion in broadcast revenue if these games are canceled.
Fans from abroad have already been banned and a decision on local fans is expected later this month. Many signs indicate that Japanese fans are also being banned.
The IOC’s plan is to bring 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 countries and territories to Tokyo, trap them in a bubble in the Olympic Village, have them compete, and then expel them within two days of their finish. to get Japan.
Tens of thousands of others will also participate: coaches, judges, officials, broadcasters, media and members of the so-called Olympic Family.
Despite the public saying “no”, everything suggests that the Olympics are a “go”.
Senior IOC member Richard Pound said last week it would take “Armageddon” to stop the games.
dr. Shigeru Omi, a top medical adviser to the Japanese government and former regional director of the World Health Organization, is pressuring Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to explain why the Olympics should take place.
During a parliamentary session on Thursday, he said that “holding the games in the midst of the pandemic is abnormal”. On Friday, he said, also in parliament, that holding the Olympics if a state of emergency was still in place “should be avoided”.
IOC Vice President John Coates said a few weeks ago that the Olympics would continue if a state of emergency came.
A state of emergency is in effect in Tokyo and several other prefectures until June 20.
“It’s crucial that we don’t let the Olympics cause a flood of people,” Omi said Friday.
Japan has attributed about 13,000 deaths to COVID-19 and less than 3% of the population has been fully vaccinated in a very slow rollout.
Kengo Sakurada, head of the association of business leaders in Japan, said on Thursday that fans are not allowed.
“A lot of people feel extremely uncomfortable about the safety of holding the Olympics,” he said. “Even if the infections wane, fans shouldn’t be the rule.”
