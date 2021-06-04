Rock Ridge Boys Tennis Wins Section Championship in First Co-op Season





The Wolverines defeated Aitkin last week to capture the Section 7A Championship in their first year as a program. VIRGINIA, Minnesota – Rivalry is one of the most important aspects of sports. It forces the teams involved to be better every time they meet or else you’ll end up with a long trash can. But what happens when a few rivals now have to team up and play together? That’s exactly what happened to the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ tennis teams. With the consolidation of the school district, the Blue Devils and Golden Bears are now the Rock Ridge Wolverines. And so far, as good as they beat Aitkin last week to capture the Section 7A Championship in their first year as a program. “I think the most important thing was that once we got past the blue stuff to go and the gold stuff to go, we put our differences aside and had a great time getting together,” said head coach Jeff Mauston. “I got to know them over the years by competing with them. But now that we are on the same team with them, our friendship has just grown and we all enjoy each other. I’ve never been able to attend the state tournament, so I’m glad they were able to bring all of our Eveleth boys and join them,” said sophomore Jared Delich. Rock Ridge takes on Rochester Lourdes in the first round of the Class A tournament. And despite the big task ahead, the Wolverines love their chances of moving forward. “I think having that whole team is attractive with everyone working together and having a great coaching staff. They’ve been coaching these old guys for hundreds of years, and it was really great to have them around too,” said senior Ryan Scherf. “Knowing you’re playing one of the best programs in the state, their coach is a great guy and their program is great, you go in and the nerves are gone. So you can really focus and really try to play your best tennis and I think that’s what these kids will do. Like I said, I wouldn’t be surprised if we came out on top. They are that quality of a group,” Mauston said. The team tournament kicks off Tuesday at St. Cloud Tech High School. Rock Ridge will also have their #1 singles and #1 doubles players in the individual tournament starting on Thursday.







