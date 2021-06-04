Ice hockey made from Irish hurling, documentary reveals





It’s time for the ice hockey playoffs, but how many people know that hurling is the game where ice hockey came from? Hundreds of thousands of Irish immigrated to Canada over the past two hundred years, bringing with them their beloved ancient game of hurling. The frigid winters forced them to adapt the game that became ice hockeykey Unsurprisingly, the Irish have created many aspects of American sports and culture, signature music and dance, and games. In a 2017 film Poc na nGael, hurling legend Ger Loughnane took a trip to Canada to investigate the hidden link between ice hockey and hurling. The filmmakers made some fascinating discoveries. We found out that 250 years ago an Irish headmaster at a school in Nova Scotia was training in hurling games at the school, film director Amonn Cualin told the42.ie in 2017. His name was William Cochran and he was originally from Omagh in Tyrone. It was the people of Northern Ireland who first brought hurling to Canada. Due to the weather conditions outside, that quickly turned into ice-throwing. The type of hurling stick at the time was a thin, narrow stick rather than the round one we have today. It was quite similar to today’s hockey sticks. He said it was narrower at the top because it was more of a ground hurling game we played in Ireland 250 years ago. Cualin continues: The seed of the game came from swinging and ice swinging and then the game just started. It has many of the same characteristics as hurling. That was what struck Ger, the speed, the passion, the skill. After the swinging went on the ice and became ice swinging, it took on a new life. A new sport. Canadians are absolutely as passionate about ice hockey as we are about hurling. The film shows that a third of Canada’s population was born in Ireland or is first-generation Irish. Ice hurling became ice hockey and quickly gained a foothold across Canada. The Irish were there in the beginning when they were ice slinging, he says. Then they were there when the rules were made when the first clubs were formed. The Toronto Maple Leafs were originally the Toronto St Pats. The biggest club in ice hockey came from an Irish team. The Montreal Canadiens, the second largest club in Canada, were originally called the Montreal Shamrocks. The roots of all these great clubs and what hockey is today came from. Poc Na Gael is directed by Amonn Cualn and co-produced by Sam Kingston.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos