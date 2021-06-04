exercise and NEDJ reinterpret ping pong gameplay with multiplane table tennis collection





Continuing the exploration and reinterpretation of ping pong, French design studio exercice has teamed up with leisure furniture manufacturer NEDJ to present ‘ping pang’, a collection of alternative table tennis tables that add more fun and strategy to the game. the series features four tables – the ‘rebond’, the ‘golf’, the ‘trio’ and the ‘tournant’ – all with a fresh, colorful look but with different formal features that invite players to invent new ways of playing.

all images courtesy of NEDJ the first table of the collection of practice and NEDJ is the ‘rebond’ table with a light green surface and a distinctly futuristic look. its very wide and shallow proportions make it a technical table favoring short play and low shots. to win, you have to anticipate the rebounds and measure your stroke to get your opponent into trouble. the second ‘golf’ table has a yellow curved surface, the shape of which becomes thinner in the central part to avoid short balls and thus promote long exchanges. two holes on each side of the structure are reminiscent of beer pong, a famous variant of ping pong that is especially popular in the US. placing the ball in the hole can be seen as a winning point as well as an obstacle to avoid. for the ‘trio’ table, the exercise studio has drawn influence from the work of the artist asger jorn, who opposes the traditional binary model – the duel – thus promoting the triolectic model that enables strategy and collaboration. with three players you have to be cunning to win and team up against the best to hope for victory. last but not least, the ‘tournant’ is cut out of turn, the famous variant of multiplayer ping pong where the goal is to get the ball back before running to the other side so as not to be eliminated. all corners are rounded to allow players to move smoothly and safely. its small size makes it possible to play with two players, but also with six or seven in rotating mode. Manufactured in France by passionate carpenters, the wooden tables are easy to assemble and disassemble thanks to a quick installation system that requires no tools. Designed with durable materials in convenient proportions, the lightest table weighs 30kg, while the heaviest weighs no more than 45kg. designboom received this project from our ‘DIY Submissions‘, where we welcome our readers to submit their own work for publication. view more project submissions from our readers here. edited by: myrto katsikopoulou | design tree

