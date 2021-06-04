



On a cloudy morning so overcast that the Headingley floodlights were turned on and 2,056 souls planted their butts around the ground for the first time since 2019 for a men’s County game, Yorkshire chose to bowl. With Sussex 68 for four just after lunch, seemed like a good decision. By punching, less thanks to a smashing undefeated 126 from Ben Brown, 40 from Aaron Thomason and a cameo 37 from 16-year-old Danial Ibrahim. Brown played with nimble feet and hands, ran swiftly between the wickets and rode with panache, picking up the holes deftly, like a picky man with an obsession with orange pith. Ibrahim was sighing calmly, driving straight here, hitting there, taking advantage of the late afternoon bowling in Yorkshire with the new ball hitting the wayward. Northamptonshire, the wolverines, knocked down four strike points before the end in a riotous days against Knows. Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay put in 135 for the first wicket, for Gay, who made his first-class century, and Luke Procter added 100 for the second. Darren Stevens, aged 45, took a few wickets with the second new ball to lead a mini-revival at the end. There were two catches for Kents wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson, who received an apology from Kent Online, who had mistakenly suggested him over the other Ollie Robinson in Wednesdays story. Lancashire were chased away by glamorgan for 173 after a succession of batsmen got in, but got out again, adding little to the score. Tom Bailey scored a quickfire 31 to boost his spirits before taking three wickets, as did Sajid Mahmood, when Glamorgan collapsed to 150 to nine. Somerset revealed their usual back-to-front hitting style against Hampshire, staggering at 43 to five, laughing at stumps, 360 all out. Keith Barker grabbed six for 72, picking the Somerset highest order none who passed double digits except Steven Davies. The rear started with 45 from Tom Banton and was strengthened by an eighth wicket score of 171 between Lewis Gregory (107) and Roelof van der Merwe (88). Marcus Harris looted 148, his second century in a row, put Leicestershire in a happy position against Gloucestershire. They finished the day at 357 to five. Worcestershire crumbled for 131 at New Road as Brydon Carse and Matty Potts sniff four wickets each. Durham finished the day leading by nine with six wickets in hand, supported by 52 from Alex Lees. 1950s Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney and Joe Clarke, who resumed his innings after retiring, advanced Nottinghamshire on to the front foot against Essex. Peter Siddle finished with three for 76. Sam Hain (77) and Michael Burgess (71) retained Warwickshire floating on a sultry day at Derbyshire. Sam Conners had top order in a pickle and took the first four wickets, before middle order solidified to see them heading 272 for nine at stumps.

