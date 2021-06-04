New football coach Pine-Richland predicts ‘smooth transition’ after meeting with players | Trib HSSN

Through:



Ringgold head football coach Steve Campos works with players during block drills during practice on August 16, 2006 in Monongahela.

Steve Campos had sleepless nights this week as Pine-Richland was about to make him the school’s new football coach. But after meeting his new players for the first time on Thursday afternoon, Campos predicted he would sleep well later that night.

“I told my wife (Debbie) when I got home, ‘You know what, it was the best day I could ever have there,'” said Campos, officially hired the day before to replace coach Eric Kasperowicz, whose ouster brought weeks of unrest at the school.

“I hadn’t slept for three days, just worrying about the mood and worrying about this move and how things are going to turn out,” said Campos. “But after today, these kids are phenomenal.”

Campos had a meeting with the up-and-coming juniors and seniors in the afternoon. They talked about trustworthiness and responsibility, ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and tossed the ball around on the field a bit, he said.

It was an opportunity to clear the air.

“This is what I said to the team: we have eight weeks to acclimate to the heat,” said Campos. “This ship sails on Monday. Either you’re on it or you’re off. If you’re on it, jump on it. There are no life buoys that we are going to throw away. They laughed about that.

“Everyone is on board.”

Campos has been coaching football for decades, mostly at university level. Among his previous jobs, he was the head coach at Bethany College for nine seasons (1993-01). He also had stints as a college assistant at Memphis State, IUP, Texas El Paso, Marietta, Cal (Pa.), Washington & Jefferson, and Robert Morris.

His high school experience is limited. He was interim head coach at Ringgold for one season in 2006, while also being the athletic director of the school. For the past nine years, he has been an assistant coach at Seneca Valley, where he also works as a paraprofessional educator.

He will retire from that full-time teaching job on Friday.

The 1976 New Brighton graduate has been coaching football since 1982. Campos won’t reveal his age, but says: ‘I’m like that car that drives on the road. It may have some age on it, but not many miles.”

In Pine-Richland, Campos takes over a soccer team that won WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles last fall. He also takes over a program in which a popular coach was impeached after a school investigation into allegations of ‘hazing’, ‘rites of passage’ and harassment.’

The Rams went 85-18 under Kasperowicz, winning four WPIAL titles and two state championships.

Campos didn’t wait long after he was hired on Wednesday with an 8-1 vote and met his new team less than 24 hours later.

“If we keep thinking about the past, the future will pass us by,” he said. “That was the theme of the meeting.”

Pine-Richland has been without a coach since mid-April, when district officials decided not to renew Kasperowicz’s contract. The resignation of Kasperowicz and his technical staff sparked several organized protests from students and community members.

While the school was looking for a replacement, Campos said, he received an email asking if he would be interested in the job. That led him to meet new athletic director TJ Salopek and other school administrators.

“In a situation like this you’re always skeptical,” Campos said, “but I felt like they wanted me, and I felt a kind of unity about their focus. So I finally met with the inspector, Dr. (Brian) Miller, who is an incredible guy. I got along well with the entire administration. They asked if I would be interested and I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’”

Kasperowicz and his staff had forged a toxic relationship with the school board.

“I’ve been in this profession for a long time, especially at the university level,” said Campos. “If the administration isn’t focused, it’s not worth taking. But they are very focused.”

Campos isn’t active on social media, so he doesn’t concern himself with what online critics might say about Pine-Richland’s decision to hire him. However, he occasionally hears third-hand comments.

“A buddy of mine from Beaver Falls calls me up and says, ‘Congratulations,'” Campos said with a laugh, before pointing it out to the friend and adding, “Man, they’re crushing you on Twitter.” I said, ‘Why did you tell me that?’”

The alleged target was his 40-47 record in Bethany.

“They don’t know that the man I took over for was 15-47,” Campos said with a laugh.

His biggest concern about taking the job at Pine-Richland wasn’t the recent turmoil at the school. Campos said he was hesitant to leave his job as a coach with Ron Butschle’s staff at Seneca Valley. But Campos said that once you’ve been head coach at any level, you always want to try again.

“Steve is extremely knowledgeable and has a lot of experience,” said Butschle. “He was really a big part of our program.”

Assembling a technical staff is Campos’ next task. He has a few candidates lined up, but declined to name any until the board approved them. Pine-Richland’s current assistants are expected to relocate elsewhere.

Campos was given a $10,092 one-year contract but plans to stay longer if they want him.

“I’ll be here until I’m done,” he said. ‘I don’t watch anymore. I’m not saying I’m old, but you swing the bat and you swing the bat. This is my last swing. Hopefully we can hit a few home runs here.”

When Campos met the players on Thursday-afternoon, he was a coaching staff of one.

‘Before you knew it it was five o’clock. I said, okay, it’s time to go home. Before I know it, seven of them are in my office,” Campos said.

They asked what Campos had planned for them now.

“They’re ready to go. They are so resilient. They have so much leadership there. They are ready to move on,” he said. “It was beautiful. They laughed, we joked and it was the first time I met them.

“It will be a very smooth transition with the players.”

