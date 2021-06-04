Roundup: Cougars’ Gore, Indians’ Fincham reach tennis semifinals | Journal-news

CHARLESTON It was a tough day for Eastern Panhandle tennis players at the state tournament on Thursday’s first day of action.

Only three players claimed victories.

Jeffersons Cole Gore and Berkeley Springs Haden Fincham each won two matches in No. 1 singles in Class AAA and Class AA/A respectively to advance to the semifinals.

They are guaranteed spots in the six-man all-state teams.

Also winning was Jeffersons Sonny Smith at No. 2 Girls Singles. She defeated Lauren Parish of Princeton 8-1.

Gore defeated Hurricanes Domenick Hoh 8-6 and Woodrow Wilsons Isaac Roop 8-3.

Fincham took an 8-0 win over Andrew Ellis of Liberty and 8-3 over Nick Walters of Winfield.

The rest of the Eastern Panhandle singles players were eliminated from the competition.

The Class AAA boys who fell included No. 1 players Jack Schottler of Washington, James Dailey of Martinsburg and Nick Shirley of Spring Mills; Nos. 2 Christian Gottlieb of Jefferson, Nate Perry of Washington, and Satchell Crockett of Spring Mills; Nos. 3 Sujay Prasath of Washington and Sydney Crockett of Springs; and No. 4 Jackson Snyder of Washington.

The class AAA girls who lost are Madison Vickers of Washington, Kiran Cole of Spring Mills, Grace Lochnor of Jefferson and Liz Silver in the first singles; Scout Spencer of Martinsburg and Edith Kao of Spring Mills on second singles; Jefferson’s Ava Wilson and Spring Mills’ Sarah Rader on third single; and Arvin McGinnis of Washington on the fourth singles.

Kennedy Shives of Berkeley Springs fell to the second singles Class AA/A.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Washington 2, Jefferson 0

CHARLES TOWN Maddy Ruffner threw a three-hit shutout when Washington opened the game in the Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 tournament.

She struckout 10 batters and walked two.

The Patriots scored all their runs in the fifth inning.

Meghan Ruffner led off the inning with a single and scored on Anna Sedlock’s triple. A passed ball of gilded Sedlock.

Carly Crowder led Washington’s six-hit attack with two hits.

Washington is 22-3 and Jefferson 13-11.

BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL AT HIGH SCHOOL

Play postponed

Rain caused several postponements from sectional baseball and softball on Thursday.

The Class AAA, Region II, Section 1 elimination baseball game between Musselman and Martinsburg has been postponed and will be played today at 7 PM.

The Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 game between Washington and host Jefferson has been moved to 6:00 PM today.

The Spring Mills elimination softball game at Musselman was postponed. The Class AAA, Region II, Section 1 game will take place today at 7:00 PM.

COLLEGE GOLF

Shepherd couple honored

LOCK HAVEN, Dad. Shepherd men’s golf team graduate Owen Elliott (Hedgesville/Hedgesville/Marshall) and sophomore Chris Neighbors (Charles Town/Washington) have been named members of the PSAC Mens Golf All-Conference Team Elliott earned first team honors, while Neighbors earned second-team honors. team achieved.

Elliott, who took all conference honors for the fourth straight year, took the medalist at this year’s PSAC Championship and Cecil Spadafora Invitational. Elliott added three more top 10 finishes to the season when he took fourth place at the Dr. Edwin B. Cottrell Invite, ninth place at the Mercyhurst Spring Invitational and 10th place at the NCAA East/Atlantic Regionals.

Neighbors won medals at the Dr. Edwin B. Cottrell Invite to help Shepherd achieve the team title. His third place finish at the Cecil Spadafora Invitational also helped the Rams take the team title. Neighbors was named PSAC Mens Golf Athlete of the Week on April 7.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Shepherd couple honored

SHEPHERDSTOWN Shepherd Women’s Soccer Team Junior Defender Alyssa Nazarok (Northfield, New Jersey./Mainland) has been selected to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District Womens Soccer Team.

In addition, sophomore goalkeeper Billy Wood (Williamsport, Maryland./Williamsport) of the men’s soccer team has been named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.

The teams were selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) to recognize the nation’s top student athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom.

Nazarok has an average of 4.00 points majoring in political science. She is a two-year defense starter for the Rams, having started in all 18 games in 2018. Nazarok is Vice President of the Civil Political Communications Student Advisory Club and was a Truman Scholarship finalist in 2021.

Wood has a cumulative grade point average of 3.94 majoring in economics. He led the Rams with 78 saves and a save rate of 0.703 in 2019. He added 3.14 goals against the average.

Personnel reports