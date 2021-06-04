Sports
Massages For Men, Doubleheaders For Women
The Womens College World Series, which started yesterday, is one of the most popular events in college sports.
It is an eight-team softball tournament held in Oklahoma City every year and the games are often sold out. The television audience on ESPN is also significant. In the most recent previous tournament, 1.8 million people watched the final game, significantly more than recent championship games of college football, hockey, or men’s or women’s lacrosse.
Softball’s popularity makes it a telling study of the different ways the NCAA treats female and male athletes. In terms of fan interest, softball is near the top of college sports. It is way behind football and basketball, but ahead of almost every other sport.
Still, the NCAA considers softball a second-class sport, many athletes and coaches say.
The stadium where the championship tournament is held has no showers; players and coaches must shower in their hotels instead. Days off between games are rare and some teams have to play twice on the same day, increasing the risk of injury. The NCAA prefers the abbreviated schedule to reduce hotel and meal costs, coaches told The Oklahoman’s Jenni Carlson.
The men’s version of the College World Series, an eight-team baseball tournament held each year in Omaha, treats the players better. They have days off, as well as a golf outing, a free massage day and a celebratory dinner for coaches, players and dozens of guests, That reports Molly Hensley-Clancy of The Washington Post.
Oklahoma City’s softball stadium is also too small for all the fans who would want to attend, and many games sell out quickly. It has a capacity of approximately 13,000 (recently expanded from 9,000), compared to 24,000 for the baseball stadium in Omaha. I think we can easily get 20,000 just like the men, an old coach told The Post. But we don’t get that chance.
Similar reviews, different treatment
Gender equality in sports has been the subject of growing debate in recent years, in part because of protests by the U.S. women’s soccer team over its treatment. The new focus on college sports was prompted by a video that Sedona Prince, a University of Oregon basketball star, posted on social media in March. In it, she contrasted the expansive weight room for the men’s tournament with: a single small rack of weights for the women’s tournament.
If you’re not upset about this problem, then you’re part of it, she said. (Gillian Brassil has profiled Prince in The Times, focusing on her recovery from a life-threatening leg injury.)
The video received tens of millions of views and prompted athletes, coaches and parents in other sports to take a closer look at other college tournaments, Alan Blinder, a sports reporter for the Times, told IPS. It’s an issue that has wide resonance on social media, where student-athletes can voice their opinions and experiences without much intervention from a university gatekeeper, Alan said. For example, women’s volleyball players have documented that their practice field consisted of: a mat on top of a cement floor.
Equality in sports can be a complicated topic, as men’s sports often draw larger crowds and television viewers. Officials championing the differential treatment of female and male athletes as executives at US Soccer have cited the income disparities.
But the softball situation shows how incomplete those statements are. The average television audience for the most recent softball World Series (1.05 million) was comparable to that of the most recent college baseball World Series (1.13 million). And yet one athlete gets showers, days off, massages and a celebratory dinner, while the others get doubleheads and sweaty bus rides back to a hotel.
Jacquie Joseph, the longtime Michigan State softball coach, has said that softball players are treated worse than women’s basketball players, who in turn are treated worse than men’s basketball players. They’re the chosen ones, Joseph said, referring to women’s basketball teams, and they were treated as an afterthought. What is lower than an afterthought? That’s us.
I asked NCAA officials for an answer, and they didn’t elaborate on the specific differences between the baseball and softball tournaments. In an emailed statement, Joni Comstock, the senior vice president of championships, said the NCAA is looking forward to another exciting series of championships.
In yesterday’s opening game, James Madison, who appeared in his first World Series, upset Oklahoma 4-3. Today James Madison plays the state of Oklahoma and Alabama plays UCLA
For more:
The NCAA bans women’s basketball from using the term March Madness. The Wall Street Journal has explained:. But that may soon change.
In Division One NCAA lacrosse tournaments, all men’s games are broadcast and staggered for fans to watch. Most women’s games are: only available online, and a lot of overlap. What a joke, Taylor Cummings, a former University of Maryland player, tweeted.
In Sway’s latest podcast, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the success of women’s tennis should be a model for team sports. We still have a lot of work to do, Engelbert told Kara Swisher.
THE LAST NEWS
The virus
A key to Van Gogh’s last days
You’ve probably never heard of the 19th-century painter Edmund Walpole Brooke. But he is part of art history, not because of his own work, but because of his closeness to the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Brooke was friends with Van Gogh in the weeks before his suicide in 1890. And so for historians he can offer insight into Van Gogh’s last days, for which there is little documentation other than letters to his family.
He may have received letters from Van Gogh, may have received drawings or paintings as gifts, may have exchanged works, Tsukasa Kodera, an art historian at Osaka University, told The Times.
Kodera spent several years researching Brooke and has found evidence that his work has been exhibited in Britain, France and Japan. But like other scholars, he may not have found a painting by Brooke until now.
In April, Katherine Matthews saw a watercolor of a Japanese woman and her child signed EW Brooke at an antique store in Maine. She paid $45 for the painting and after looking up the artist’s name online, she contacted Kodera. Brooke’s painting has not been fully verified and there is no other work of his to compare it to, but Kodera is hopeful. This CAN be a breakthrough, the professor said in an email, to shed new light on the painter, and on Van Gogh’s past months. Sanam Yar, a morning writer
