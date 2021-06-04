Massages For Men, Doubleheaders For Women

The Womens College World Series, which started yesterday, is one of the most popular events in college sports.

It is an eight-team softball tournament held in Oklahoma City every year and the games are often sold out. The television audience on ESPN is also significant. In the most recent previous tournament, 1.8 million people watched the final game, significantly more than recent championship games of college football, hockey, or men’s or women’s lacrosse.

Softball’s popularity makes it a telling study of the different ways the NCAA treats female and male athletes. In terms of fan interest, softball is near the top of college sports. It is way behind football and basketball, but ahead of almost every other sport.

Still, the NCAA considers softball a second-class sport, many athletes and coaches say.

The stadium where the championship tournament is held has no showers; players and coaches must shower in their hotels instead. Days off between games are rare and some teams have to play twice on the same day, increasing the risk of injury. The NCAA prefers the abbreviated schedule to reduce hotel and meal costs, coaches told The Oklahoman’s Jenni Carlson.