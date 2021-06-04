Canton McKinley High football coach Marcus Wattley, six assistants fired

CANTONWhat Canton City School Officials Called A misguided attempt to discipline led to the resignation of McKinley High School head football coach Marcus Wattley and six of his assistant coaches.

The Canton City school board voted unanimously on Thursday not to renew the coaching contracts of Wattley, assistant coaches Cade Brodie and Tyler Thatcher, and assistant baseball coach Romero Harris, who has related gym duties. By the same vote, the council also ruled that assistant football coaches Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat and Josh Grimsley are ineligible for future coaching positions.

In a separate vote Thursday, the five-member board unanimously hired athletic director Antonio Hall as the districts’ interim head football coach for the upcoming season. He is McKinley’s fifth head coach in 10 seasons.

Hall, who is about to celebrate one-year anniversary of his appointment as McKinleys athletic director, played at McKinley’s 1997 and 1998 state championships. He went on to play at the University of Kentucky and in the Canadian Football League with Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatchewan.

Hall is a member of the Stark County High School Football Hall of Fame and the Canton McKinley Football Hall of Fame. He was an assistant coach at McKinley, GlenOak and St. Thomas Aquinas.

School board chairman John “JR” Rinaldi said Hall will continue to serve as the district’s athletic director and will work with the district’s administrative team to build his football staff.

“We are confident that under Coach Hall’s leadership, our football program will be in very capable and experienced hands and that our student-athletes will have a rewarding experience,” said Rinaldi.

Canton Superintendent calls coaches actions ‘humiliating’

Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert echoed the statements he made on Wednesday when he announced further discipline would be given to the coaches. He said the nearly week-long investigation of the districts found that on May 24, the coaches performed actions deemed “inappropriate, degrading and divisive” during a non-mandatory reinforcement and conditioning training in the secondary gym. school.

Talbert said assistant coach Badre El Bardawil, who had also been suspended on May 26 with the other coaches, remains an assistant coach because the evidence did not show that he performed in the same way as the other coaches.

Talbert said surveillance video gave administrators the information they needed to justify their recommendations to the board. He again declined to provide details of what happened that day, saying the video would not be released publicly due to federal student privacy rules.

Lawyer defends coach Wattley

A football player’s family has accused Wattley and his assistant coaches of forcing the player to consume an entire pizza with pepperoni against his Hebrew-Israeli religious beliefs as punishment for missing a voluntary strength and conditioning workout on May 20. The Canton Repository has agreed not to name the 17-year-old player, who has gained interest from Division I colleges.

But attorney Peter Pattakos, who was arrested by Wattley on Thursday, said on Thursday that the version of events is exaggerated and parts of it are inaccurate. His statements were supported by five McKinley football players who attended the school board meeting in support of their eight coaches.

According to Pattakos and the students, the player had the option to leave at any time, and Wattley had offered the player chicken nuggets instead of the pizza after the player said he was not eating pork. They said the player chose to take the pepperoni off and eat it.

The students said the player has since apologized to them and to the coaches.

Pattakos accused an assistant coach, whom he did not name, of fueling the situation by reporting an exaggerated version to administrators and the player’s family. Pattakos said he believes the assistant coach wanted Wattleys’ job.

He accused the district of conducting a rushed and incomplete investigation, noting that Wattley was only interviewed for 18 minutes and that only three of the 40 players in attendance were interviewed.

This community deserves a full and thorough investigation and it is clear that this has not happened, Pattakos said, pointing to the players.

Pattakos called Wattley a “rising star” and said Wattley is heartbroken to be away from his team, but believes he has done nothing wrong.

There was no intent (to cause damage), Pattakos said. He did his best to teach an extraordinary athlete an important lesson.

After the councils vote, Pattakos shouted to the inspector and the council: This was a bad decision. It was rushed. You have not served the community.

After the vote, Talbert rejected Pattakos’ statement that the district investigation was rushed, noting that the video gave them enough information to determine that the coaches were acting inappropriately.

Talbert said advisors will be available for the footballers on Friday.

Attorney Ed Gilbert, who represents the 17-year-old footballer and his family, said on Thursday that he agrees with the school board’s decision to fire the coaches, but added: “It’s no joy to see this. . .. We have a number of careers that have been destroyed here, nobody wins in this.

Gilbert, who did not attend the school board meeting, said the player is devastated by the situation and continues to receive psychological counseling. He disputed Pattakos’ statement that Wattley offered the player chicken nuggets or other food.

Thursday’s board action only affects the coaching contracts. Further action could be taken on the employment contracts of the four ousted coaches Wattley, Grimsley, McLeod and Sweat who hold other positions in the district, Talbert said.

The district sent its investigation to the Ohio Department of Education’s professional conduct division and the Canton City Police Department for review.

Wattley leaves after two seasons

McKinley went 14-6 at Wattleys as head coach for two seasons, with a pair of playoff losses in the second round and a 0-2 record against rival Massillon.

The Bulldogs went 9-3 at Wattleys the first year and won a Federal League championship. McKinley started the shortened 2020 COVID season 3-0 before losing three of the last five games.

The No Bulldogs tenure has lasted more than five years since Thom McDaniels led the 1982-1997 program.

Marcus Wattley Statement

Attorney Pattakos released the following statement on behalf of Marcus Wattley on Thursday night:

“We have asked the district to postpone their decision for at least another week so that this matter can be fully and fairly investigated, including after full consideration of the testimonies of the numerous Canton McKinley football players who witnessed this event and at the meeting wanted to tell anyone who wanted to hear that the story put forward by the father and lawyer of the alleged victim is not true.For inexplicable reasons, the council rejected this fundamental request and refused to submit to it. young men listen, as the district’s leadership is not interested in the truth of this matter, and is instead motivated by something else.

The most important thing for Mr Wattley right now is for the truth to come out so that his name is cleared of these ridiculous charges against him, and we will make sure that happens. In the meantime, district leaders, including Chief Inspector Jeff Talbert and every board member who approved this decision, should be ashamed of themselves, not least for making such a momentous decision based on such an obviously flawed and hasty investigation. Wattley and his staff deserved better than this, and more importantly, so did the young men in that locker room and the entire Canton McKinley community.

What we are most certain of is that the unfortunate loss of this community will be another gain for the community, and that Mr. Wattleys as a coach, educator and community servant will continue to speak for himself to anyone interested in the truth.”

