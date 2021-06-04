Tennis Prep: George Washington Girls Team Has Young Corps | Prepare sports

The COVID-19 pandemic cost tennis fans in the Mountain State a state high school tournament in 2020. Despite this, the tournament is back this season and as competitive as ever.
For George Washington’s girls’ team, a corps of young athletes competitiveness was the name of the game, and the Patriots had a strong performance on the first day of Thursday’s Class AAA tennis tournament at the Charleston Tennis Club.
Of GW’s six state tournament qualifiers, three are freshmen (Emilia Stacy, Francesca Charles, and Emma Ratrie), two sophomores (Jeeya Patel and Lily Stone), and one is a junior (Jana Zatar).
With the youth obviously comes inexperience, as five of those six qualifiers are entering the state tournament for the first time. Patel and Stone would likely qualify as freshmen, but the pandemic put an end to those ambitions.
Despite their inexperience, the Patriots brought confidence and the aforementioned competitiveness to the courts and showed that there is much for coach Dinah Hurley to look forward to in the coming years.
In the girls’ number 1 singles, Patel started her day strong with an 8-3 win over John Marshall’s Miranda Taylor. However, in the quarterfinals, Patel was defeated by Huntington senior Cece Weiler with a score of 8-3. Patel said the players she encountered were good and experienced, but she enjoyed it nonetheless.
Everyone here is really tough, Patel said. You have to win to reach this level, so everyone played well. the first match, [my] opponent was really good. Same with the second. She was consistent and hit hard. It’s always fun to play new people. I don’t play these people regularly [so] it’s a new experience.
Jeeya played well, Hurley said. every ball [that was hit to her] came back. The opponents knew that they really had to play tennis. It was tough competition.
Stone, who moved from Charleston Catholic to GW this year, also put in a solid performance in the No. 3 singles by the end of the day. She defeated University’s Sydney Takacs 8-0 and will face Parkersburg’s Isabel Bhati in the semifinals on Friday. Despite the win, Stone was happy to have just entered her first state tournament.
I feel amazing. I was [at Charleston Tennis Club] since about 6 a.m. Everyone has had such great poses. Overall, every team played great.
Lily is a determined young lady, Hurley said. She went out strong. She knew what to do. She got the job done. I didn’t really have any critiques there.
The only other Patriot girl to compete on Thursday was Stacy in the No. 2 singles. After a first-round bye, she lost 8-1 in the quarterfinals to a more experienced opponent in Cabell Midland senior Kylie Fisher.
Winning or losing, Hurley was happy to be back on the field for the state tournament after the pandemic shutdown, and she was happy with her team’s performance.
We are excited to be back on the pitch, but at the same time we want to keep our players healthy, said Hurley. I think everyone is ready for some normalcy. It was nice to see all the young athletes come together and support each other after the difficult year.
We had some tough games today. They all played well in their first state tournament. We have some things to work on. They played some seasoned players. Come back stronger next year.
On Friday, the GW girls are just as busy as Thursday. Zatar is slated to make her tournament debut in the No. 4 singles against Huntington Sophie Agrawal. Patel and Stacy are scheduled to compete in the No. 1 doubles, Stone and Charles will compete in the No. 2 doubles, and Zatar and Ratrie will face a duo from Wheeling Park in the No. 3 doubles.
Thursday’s AAA games were originally scheduled to take place at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City, but rain forced the tournament into the Charleston Tennis Club. The AA-A tournament, which was to take place at the Charleston Catholics Athletic Complex, was also moved indoors to the Charleston Family YMCA.
Friday’s tournament sites will be announced at 6:30 a.m. Friday through the Facebook and Twitter sites of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commissions (WVSSAC).
After the first day, George Washington, Huntington and Cabell Midland led the boys of the class AAA by five points each. Parkersburg and University are in second place at three. In third place are Jefferson, Brooke and Morgantown in second place and Beckley and Hurricane in a tie for fourth.
In the AAA girls class, Huntington is alone in first place with six points. Hurricane is second with five, Cabell Midland is third with four and Woodrow Wilson is fourth with three. Jefferson, Morgantown, Parkersburg, Princeton, South Charleston and George Washington are in fifth place with two points.
In boys’ AA-A, Williamstown leads with five points and Keyser is second with four. In third place are Herbert Hoover, East Fairmont, Nitro and Parkersburg Catholic with three points. Wood County Christian, Logan, Berkeley and St. Joe are in a tie for fourth place with two points and Weir, Winfield and Frankfort are in a tie for fifth place with one point.
In girls AA-A, Williamstown and Chapmanville top the standings with four points. In second place, Charleston Catholic, Logan, Oak Glen and Herbert Hoover are tied on three points. In third place with two points are Scott, Winfield and Lincoln. Berkeley, Bluefield and Wood County Christian are fourth by one point.