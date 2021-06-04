Ontario Hockey League draft opens Friday night, Sudbury picks first overall





The Sudbury Wolves have first overall pick on Friday Ontario Hockey League draft but the team has already ended the tension around the roster. The club announced on Thursday that 15-year-old striker Quentin Musty of the US Youth Tier-1 U16 National Champion North Jersey Avalanche 16U program will be its first choice. The six-foot-two-inch, 190 Ib. left winger from Hamburg, New York, scored 23 goals and 33 assists in 27 games during the season. Read more: Liam Gilmartin to play for the London Knights With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire 2020-21 OHL season, the draft order was determined by an automated random number generator. For the first time since the concept was put online in 2001, the event will be held in two days. Trending stories AMC warns investors against buying stocks, says they could lose all their money

The first three rounds will take place on Friday, starting at 7pm, while rounds four through 15 will start on Saturday at 9am.















2:07

Minor Pete product Lucas Moore hopes to hear his name in Friday’s OHL draft





Minor Pete product Lucas Moore hopes to hear his name in Friday’s OHL draft

However, unlike previous years, the draft will be held in a serpentine arrangement, with the selection order reversed in the first round to start round 2 and then alternate each round. 2021 OHL Priority Selection Order of First Round Selection

1. Sudbury Wolves

2. Oshawa Generals

3. Guelph Storm

4. Windsor Spitfires

5. Kingston Frontenacs

6. Peterborough Petes

7. Flint Firebirds

8. Owen Sound Attack

9. Mississauga Steelheads

10. Erie Otters

11. North Bay Battalion

12. Ottawa 67s

13. Sarnia Sting

14. Hamilton Bulldogs

15. Saginaw Ghost

16. London Knights

17. Kitchener Rangers

18. Soo Greyhounds

19. Barry Colts







