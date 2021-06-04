Connect with us

Pregnant Lauren Goodger's super-luxurious babymoon in a 700-a-night hotel suite

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By


Pregnant Lauren Goodger enjoyed a very luxurious babymoon in a 700-a-night hotel suite in Kent.

The former TOWIE star, 34, was away with her boyfriend Carl Woods, who is 11 years her junior, in Canterbury ahead of the arrival of their baby next month.

The close-knit couple lived in complete luxury in Canterbury Cave and enjoyed a romantic time to themselves while staying at the glamorous resort.

The penthouse had a huge TV like a private cinema, a ping pong table, a balcony and a pool.

Endless streams of Instagram stories captured the penthouse suite in its full glory as the lovebirds made the most of their vacation away from home.



The reality star couple invited their legion of loyal fans to take a peek behind closed doors while on their breathtaking mini-break.

In the pool, Charles wrapped his arms around his pregnant lover Lauren as they posed together for a romantic photo.

Huge windows revealed the lush green outdoor area surrounding the 700-per-night Penthouse Suite and Hotel in Kent.



They hit back non-alcoholic elderflower fizz left on ice in the room for the couple who arrived.

A cute handwritten note was left for them by the staff by the fizz.

Later at dinner, the couple posed for beloved photos in front of the fire.

Charles also snapped a gorgeous shot of Lauren gushing that she made pregnancy sexy.



They looked happier than ever together

In the photo, the pregnant star showed off her blossoming baby bump in a snake print dress for their date night.

He wrote: “Lauren Goodger makes pregnancy a sexy thing.”

She wrote: “Staying in one of the most amazing hotels I’ve ever stayed in and that’s a first for the UK!! @cavecanterbury you have a great style and such a friendly staff (hard to find).



The pregnant star showed off her blossoming baby bump in a snake print dress for their date night

“The food was unreal at your exclusive restaurant The Firepit… Perfect timing before our baby arrives next month!!

“Thank you so much for your hospitality. Can’t wait to come back, maybe for a round of golf. Now back to the penthouse, which I will upload soon.”

Lauren and Charles are expecting a daughter in July this year.



Charles enjoyed dinner at The FirePit

“I’m a girly girl so it’s great for me,” she told new! magazine.

“I’m just really happy to have a girl a mini me!”

Lauren took some well-deserved time off to enjoy her mini-break after returning to work in her salon.

Salon doors have reopened with the latest easing of lockdown restrictions amid the UK’s coronavirus pandemic.



It had a private cinema in the room

Nothing can stop her, as the eight-month-pregnant star was back at work as soon as her company LG Aesthetics London was allowed to open.

While the salon was closed, Lauren took a microblading and aesthetics course at Cosmetic Couture.

She said, “A girl I know said, ‘Why don’t you come to my salon and do a strange day here and there, now things have reopened?’



They played table tennis in their suite

“I am an absolute madman, I have decided to start doing fillers again while I am 31 weeks pregnant.

“I set up a booking system and this week I did another course to learn more about it,” she continued.

“I’ve had quite a few clients and I’m enjoying it. I must be crazy!”



